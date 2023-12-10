ADVERTISEMENT

Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

December 10, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST

Abraham Mills S 6089

One of many: A stray dog roaming on the platform of Tirunelveli junction | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Dogs on platform

On my recent visit to Tirunelveli junction, I saw stray dogs roaming about on platform 1 and a few were sleeping at the entrance. I was told that a good number of dogs could be seen in the evening and night when the junction is busy. These dogs are a threat to passengers. I request the authorities to take steps to free the junction of these dogs to ensure safety of passengers. 

Rajakumar Arulanandham

Palayamkottai

Expedite work

Thoothukudi Corporation has burial ground for people of different faiths. During monsoon, the place gets inundated, posing problem for burying the dead and for paying homage to the departed souls. One can find heaps of sand kept for spreading on the ground. I request the authorities to expedite the work.

P. Selwyn Basker,

Thoothukudi

Take action against short-termination

Buses of route No. 5, with permit to ply between Tirunelveli Town/Junction to N.G.O. ‘B’ Colony upto Sudalai Kovil is short terminated near Annai Kalyana Mandapam. Elders and women with infants have to walk for a km or engage an autorickshaw from there. The bus crew cite poor patronage while the residents say had the buses operated upto the terminus as per time table,  more people would use them.  I request the RTO to ensure that the buses are operated upto Sudalai Kovil stop. The buses can be operated to new bus stand, Palayamkottai  and Junction directly instead of taking the circuitous route through NGO ‘A’  Colony and Perumalpuram to increase  patronage even while reducing travel time.

S. Nallasivan,

Tirunelveli

Shortcomings of a good scheme

Home for all is a good scheme for poor people. But it has certain shortcomings. Sanctioning the application is delayed. Despite the stipulation of completing the construction of the house in six months, successive instalments are released late. Moreover Rs 2.1 lakh, to complete a 300 sq. ft. house with other statutory requiremens, is meagre. The Union government must address these shortcomings.

C. Ramdhas,

Kottaram

Open new facility

A spacious building with parking facilities constructed for the post office in Jawahar Nagar in Tirunelveli is yet to be opened for public use. I request the authorities concerned to open the facility soon.

A. Gomathinayagam,

Tirunelveli 

Set up hospital

It is inferred from a news report that funds under Corporate social responsibility are flush with Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant. Kudankulam and its vicinity is bereft of water of good quality due to which people suffer kidney-related diseases. This basic need should be addressed before diverting CSR funds to neighbouring districts. A multi-facility 100-bed hospital will be a great blessing to the community. Stakeholders concerned may take steps towards this requirement.

J. Edison Devakaram,

Thoothukudi

