Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

Make provision for service road

Doubling of tracks is going on between Nagercoil and Kanniyakumari. Between LC 13 and LC 16, there is no provision for service road. It would affect people living on the southern side of the new line under construction. Between LC 13 and LC 14, the boundary wall is not proper. So, I request the authorities to lay a proper service road for people living on the southern side of the new rly line.

Ramdhas Chandrasekharan,

Kottaram

Expedite work

The overbridge across Tirunelveli -Tiruchendur railway track at Maharajapuram in Palayamkottai is waiting for completion for more than two years. Every day the level crossing is closed for vehicular traffic for 10 times and road users are the worst-hit as they have to wait at the closed gates, especially during peak hours when students and office-goers rush to reach on time. I request the railways to speed up the work.

Rajakumar Arulanandham

Palayamkottai

VB to Kanniyakumari

Vande Bharat Express has proven to be a significant advancement in modern rail travel, providing efficiency and comfort. If a VB service from Chennai is extended to Kanniyakumari, it would spur economic development in the Kanniyakumari region. It would not only connect major cities but also open up new opportunities for business and tourism along the corridor.

Angeline Sheba Albert,

Nagercoil

Widen road

This refers to the letter regarding widening of North High Ground Road in Tirunelveli. Had they widened South High Road from Palayamkottai bus stand passing through AR Lines , Police Commissioner office, Medical College Hospital and Madurai Bypass Road at VM Chathram, it would be more beneficial. It will ease traffic in Samadhanapuram and benefit people of KTC Nagar, tourists going to Tiruchendur and Thoothukudi-bound lorries.

Sugumar,

Palayamkottai

Open prepaid counters in Tenkasi

There is no possibility of public transport facility from Tenkasi railway station as the road overbridge near it prevents movement of heavy vehicles. So people have to either take an autorickshaw or taxi with high fares or walk some distance to the main road to catch a bus with the luggage. So, a prepaid auto/taxi booth can be operated in the railway station and new bus stand. It can be entrusted with the local police/GRF. Charges can be fixed by the Regional Transport Authority in consultation with the operators

A. Sathasivam,

Courtallam

Operate train to Coimbatore

The Southern Railway must introduce a daily night train service from Thoothukudi to Coimbatore or attach slip coaches to the Nagercoil - Coimbatore Express.

Sai Dinesh,

Kovilpatti

No doctor during times of emergency

In Vadakku Ariyanayagipuram near Tirunelveli, there is a small panchayat union dispensary with two or three staff nurses during day time (9 a.m to 5 p.m.). During emergencies, people have to rush to Mukkudal or Cheranmahadevi for even first-aid. We request that a medical officer is posted and available at the dispensary round the clock.

S. Narayanan,

Pettai

It is shocking to read about two people getting electrocuted in the heart oif Chennai. One of the deaths occured near Mambalam railway station, which is frequented by lakhs of people every day. Now that the rains are lashing many parts of the State, the authorities must make every effort to prevent such accidents.

M. Meeran Sahib.

Kallidaikurichi.

Recently, an inebriated father left behind his two-year-old son at a hotel during the late hours at Kattayanvilai in Vetturnimadam area of Kanniyakumari district. Left alone by the roadside, the child could have been hit by vehicles. With anti-social elements on the prowl, the child could have met with worser danger. Fortunately, the hotel workers were understanding and took care of the boy until the police and Childline took charge. With the toddler’s mother approaching the police, the child was soon reunited with its parents. All because of an intoxicated parent. Such careless acts are one of the reasons for rising crimes against children. Children exposed to such incidents get severely disturbed, and find it hard to forget the trauma. Such irresponsible parents should be dealt with sternly.

Monita Sutherson,

Nagercoil

Age-old expertise the final help

It was a huge relief after the 41 miners surfaced after 17 days of force de-majeure captivity. It was also heartening to note all looked hale and healthy. Advanced technologies met with hurdle after hurdle while our age-old expertise helped. Technological innovations carry additional baggage too.

J. Edison Devakaram,

Thoothukudi

