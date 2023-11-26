Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

November 26, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST

Flowers on road

Whenever a funeral procession from the house to the graveyard takes place, relatives of the deceased shower flowers all the way. These flowers / petals are taken from garlands used for honouring the deceased by friends and relatives. The flowers strewn firstly make the road unclean. Children unknowingly may handle the flowers when they return from school. Above all, stray cattle graze on the flowers on the road, disrupting inconvenience to road users. Paying last respects to the departed soul must be within limits and not become a hindrance to others. People should get educated on these issues.

Rajakumar Arulanandham

Palayamkottai

Help pensioners

Jeevan Pramaan, the digital life certificate for pensioners, is supposed to be issued at all IPPB access points and post offices. But as it is not issued at Vadakku Ariyanayagipuram - Pettai office, elders have to travel either to Ambasamudram or Tirunelveli HPO. So, to help the elders saddled with old age and disabilities, in this digital age, it can be issued at their doorstep after taking their biometric identity or face authentication.

S. Narayanan,

Pettai

Extend VB Express to Kanniyakumari

I request the Southern Railway to extend the Vande Bharat Express running from Chennai Egmore to Tirunelveli to Kanniykumari to boost tourism.

Ramdhas Chandrasekharan,

Kottaram

Widen road

The long-awaited broadening of North High Ground Road from Palayamkottai old bus stand to Government Hospital is going on in full swing. Though late it is a welcome move. Certainly traffic congestion in this busy road will be reduced to a large extent during peak hours. I request the Corporation and the Highways Department to likewise widen the Thiruvananthapuram High Road from Vannarpettai to Kulavanigarpuram railway gate.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Palayamkottai

Hassle with nomination

In order to facilitate expeditious and hassle-free settlement of claims on the death of depositor, the facility of nomination was introduced. Even after submission of the required documents, some of the nationalised banks insist on personal appearance of the nominee who happens to be a long-time customer of the bank, and legal heir certificate is also demanded when higher amounts are involved. So, the very purpose of nomination facility is defeated. The bank’s higher authorities must instruct their branches to follow nomination system in true spirit.

A. Gomathinayagam,

Tirunelveli

No VC facility in Tenkasi

Tenkasi district was created on November 2022, after carving it out of Tirunelveli district, and foundation for new Collectorate complex was laid the next month. Still, people depend on video conference (VC) facility in Tirunelveli Collectorate which is 60 km away from Tenkasi. It involves travel time and cost (travel allowance). Video conference services are used for monitoring government projects, law and order situations, hearing public grievances and RTI cases, etc. I request the authorities to expedite the establishment of HD video conference facility in Tenkasi.

A. Sathasivam,

Courtallam

Repair badly damaged road

Heavy rain has badly damaged a road leading to Ambedkar Colony in the Chunkandai area of Kanniyakumari district. A tree that had fallen into a nearby pond owing to the downpour has eroded the road, leading to a dangerous slope at the side. Many students use this road to reach their college. Now, it has become dangerous for driving. Recently two students fell down from their motorcycle and were badly injured. Hence, trees that pose threat to roads during rainy season must be identified and removed to prevent accidents. The eroded road must be repaired immediately and embankments must be provided to ensure safe driving.

Monita Sutherson

Nagercoil