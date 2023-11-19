Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

November 19, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST

Advertisements block view

It is a common sight to see barricades before ‘U’ turns on highways. The design and fabrication of the barricades are not conducive for drivers and pedestrians. Vertical square bars are positioned with sufficient gaps. But the horizontal advertisement plates block the vision of the upcoming traffic. In future designs, the horizontal plates should be removed to make a clear vision available to the road users.

J. Edison Devakaram,

Thoothukudi

Restore bathing ghat

The ‘padithurai’ (bathing ghat) of the Kanimar pond at Eachenvillai village in Agasteeswaram town panchayat of Kanniyakumari district remains damaged for the past five years. I request the authorities concerned to restore the structure so that it will of benefit to the people.

C. Ramdhas,

Kottaram

GST for post

Usually for a registered letter with acknowledgement due, Rs. 25 is charged in the post office. But on November 1, the postal clerk demanded Rs. 36 for a registered letter with acknowledgement due saying GST is to be collected for registered letters also .This is quite unfair. When a large number of people are patronisng courier, a few retired government servants still depend on India Post. The Central government should reconsider the rise in postal charges to protect its business.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Palayamkottai

Desilt Nambiyar

Nambiyar is the 48-km lifeline paddy and banana farmers of Nanguneri and Radhapuram taluks. It has become polluted due to dumping of household waste and sewage. Stench emanates from the stagnant water in the river. It must be desilted soon. Construction of a checkdam will help recharge aquefiers by utilising flood waters.

A. Kaja Nazimudeen,

Eruvadi

Water going waste

A drinking water pipe line near Women’s Christian College in Nagercoil gets damaged often. A hyge quantum of water runs waste on the road - at these times of water shortage. The stagnant water becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes. I request the authorities to repair the damaged pipeline in such a way that it will not get damaged again.

Monita Sutherson,

Nagercoi

Good effort

Two Councillors of Tirunelveli Corporation, through a banner and wall posters, have given warning to owners of cattle in ward number 6 and 7 that they will have to meet the consequences if they do not obey rules. Now the roaming of cattle on roads is missing. I congratulate these councillors and request others to follow suit.

Rajakumar Arulanandham

Palayamkottai.

Work in tandem

It is disheartening to read that Tirunelveli Corporation Council meeting of last Wednesday could not start on schedule. The tussle between councillors and the Mayor is continuing for reasons best known to them. This being the rainy season, the Corporation authorities have to turn their attention on public health and to keep viral diseases at bay. So the Councillors and Mayor must bury their differences and work in tandem.

S. Nallasivan,

Tirunelveli

Name law college after Sankariah

The passing away of N. Sankaraiah is a great loss to CPI(M). He participated in freedom struggle during his college days and 15 days before his final degree examination, he was arrested for distributing pamphlets among students of The American College in Madurai where he was studying. He could not write the examination. His father’s wish was that he should become an advocate. His father’s dream was not fulfilled. I request the State government to name the Government Law College in Palayamkottai after him.

G. Purushothaman,

Tirunelveli

