Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

November 05, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST

Replace broken furniture

Under Smart Cities Mission, Tirunelveli Corporation undertook modernisation of the Venthankulam bus stand. Every day hundreds of people, especially students, visit the Stem Park. But many play items are not in a good condition. Many furniture in the waiting hall are in a broken condition. Government money has been wasted. I request the Corporation to replace the broken furniture.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Palayamkottai

No hospital for CGHS pensioners

Central government pensioners, after payment of requisite fees, are covered under Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS). The nearest CGHS dispensary for Nagercoil residnts is either at Thiruvananthapuram or Tirunelveli. In the absence of CGHS dispensary in Kanniyakumari district, pensioners, in their old age, have to travel more than two hours to one of these cities. It would be of much help if a dispensary is opened in Kanniyakumari district, preferably in Nagercoil. Alternatively, the government may consider empanelling one or two leading hospitals in Nagercoil wherein CGHS pensioners can get treatment and OPD facilities.

A. Manoharan

Nagercoil

Tourists pestered

This refers to your report, ‘No end in sight from use of children in seeking alms.’ It is a common sight to see children from other States seeking alms from tourists in Kanniyakumari. At times, they will follow them continuously everywhere and will leave them only when they part with some money. They always target the young couples. The authorities should take stringent steps to eradicate this menace and allow tourists to enjoy the peace and solitude of Kanniyakumari.

W.D. Chitranand Arachi,

Kanniyakumari

Good initiative

This refers to the report on ‘Reading habit should improve among children from very early stage.’ I hasten to appreciate The Hindu for launching the distribution of The Hindu - Young World tabloid for students of Dindigul Corporation’s Middle School. It is sure that students who read the newspaper will know latest developments. Their English proficiency will also improve and help them while writing competitive examinations. Headmasters should also encourage their students to read The Hindu Young World.

S. Nallasivan,

Tirunelveli

Promote non-violence

In recent times we read about a lot of violence in society. Father killing daughter, boys involved in fatal attacks and similar inhuman acts have become very common. The weapons used and the hired gangsters ‘ heinous murders are similar to portrayal in some of the contemporary movies. Though it is argued that violence in movies only reveals trends existing in the modern society, the truth is the other way. Since 1970s, many movies are full of violence and glorification of certain castes. The posters on the roads and the trailers on the media add to the gory and scary reality. I request the governments and the censor boards to encourage and promote non-violence.

G. Stanley Jeyasingh,

Nagercoil

Motivating gesture

This has reference to the news report, ‘Woman alms seeker gets a new lease of life.’

Tirunelveli Collector KP. Karthikeyan deserves accolades for his help. Recently the Collector’s also helped a nursing student whose poor widow mother could not afford to spend for her studies. His deeds will motivate philanthropists, Lions and Rotary Clubs and NGOs to follow suit. Still there are alm seekers in front of churches, temples, bus stands, railway stations and shopping malls. This practice should be curtailed by showing them the way for survival through donors and government aid.

Rajakumar Arulanandham,

Palayamkottai

Be stern with poachers

This is with reference to the report, ‘Tusker found shot dead in Jawalagiri forest range.’ It is shocking that an Asian elephant that has received the highest level of protection under Wildlife Conservation Act, 1972 should become a victim of such a killing. That a pellet was embedded in its skull points out the handiwork of poachers, despite a blanket ban on ivory. Villagers also resort to retaliatory killing during man-elephant conflict. Raids should be conducted in suspicious areas to arrest poachers, seize illegal weapons and remove illegal electrical fencing. The culprits should be brought before justice soon to prevent further killings.

Monita Sutherson,

Nagercoil