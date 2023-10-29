Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

October 29, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

Set up park in earmarked place

A 40-cent land was earmarked for establishing a public park at Lake View Colony in Melagaram town panchayat of Tenkasi district. Since 1998, the local body never cared to clear and maintain the place leave alone fencing. Now, with wild growth of bushes, the place is in a pitiable state and has become a garbage dump. It can become an easy target for encroachment and plunder if not properly fenced and maintained. It has become a den for poisonous snakes and poisonous insects. The Melagaram town panchayat authorities should clear the wild growth and set up and maintain the park.

A. Sathasivam

Courtallam

ADVERTISEMENT

Generate jobs

In the absence of industries in Kanniyakumari district, many of the educated and uneducated youth remain jobless. I request the government to establish soon an aerodrome and sea port in the district, as planned, so as to generate employment.

K. Chelliah,

Aundivillai

Medians needed

Due to lack of lane discipline among road users on the widened road between NGO B Colony and Thiagaraja Nagar in Toirunelveli, crossing the road has become a nightmare for pedestrians, particularly during peak hours. It is high time medians are provided for the entire stretch to ensure safety of road users.

A.Gomathinayagam

Tirunelveli

Put a check on dog menace

Community dog (street dog) menace in ward number 56, 57, and 59 of Thoothukudi is on the rise. An early morning walker can see at least two packs of dogs within 200 metres.Tamil Nadu has recorded the highest number of dog bites next to West Bengal and Maharashtra. Lawfully, killing community dogs invites punishment. I appeal to the corporation authorities to control this menace before precious human lives are lost.

J. Edison Devakaram,

Thoothukudi

Lay UGD gutters

Sewage let into the open gutters in Agasteeswaram taluk is let into river or pond without treatment. The open gutters are often filled with wastes which block smooth flow of sewage. So, I request the authorities concerned to lay underground gutters in this taluk.

C. Ramdhas,

Kottaram

Maintain lake

Nainarkulam in Tirunelveli helps maintain underground water level and to irrigate paddy fields. In the absence of desilting, there is very little water and the waterbody is full of water hyacinth. Sewage is also let into it, causing nauseating conditions. Open defecation on the banks is a common sight. Leftovers from the nearby vegetable market are dumped into it. There was a plan to make it a picnic spot with boating facility. A viewing point was a also planned in the middle of the lake, and to build a bridge to reach it. The new Corporation Commissioner must initiate steps to set right the bad condition of the lake and its surroundings.

Rajakumar Arulanandham

Palayamkottai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.