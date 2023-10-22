Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

October 22, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST

Maintain Park

In the Smart City Scheme so many parks were established in Tirunelveli. When most of the parks are used by the public, a few have been left uncared for. One among them is a park near Uzhavar Santhai at Maharaja Nagar in Palayamkottai. As it is surrounded by a shopping complex and market, people rarely visit the park which has become a parking lot. Corporation authorities must maintain the park for the purpose it was established.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Palayamkottai

Dangerous pit

On the National Highway stretch from Kanniyakumari to Anjugramam, near Kumarisalaikulam, there is a huge pit on the roadside, completely hidden from view by thick growth of bushes. Water from Kumarisalaikulam flowing under the road to the paddy fields has completely eroded the basement of the road and has created the pit, which is dangerously close to the highway. Of those driving a heavy truck or a tourist vehicle, who are unaware of this pit, drive close to the edge of the road, the road will give way leading to a serious accident. I request the authorities to repair road immediately before anything untoward happens.

W.D. Chitranand Arachi,

Kanniyakumari

Two successive firecracker unit accidents had robbed the lives of dozen breadwinners. In a highly hazardous firecracker unit, even if a permanent licence is there, what is wrong in subjecting the licensee to quarterly fire safety audit by independent agencies? There should be testing facilities for newly produced crackers away from the sheds. During festival season, ambulances and fire tenders should be stationed near the units. A detailed investigation should be conducted by fire safety experts and the findings circulated to all firecracker units. Based on the findings, workshops should be conducted for workers.

J. Edison Devakaram,

Thoothukudi

Because of lifestyle change and excessive use of analgesics and self-medication, there has been a rise in kidney diseases. Only palliative care is available in peripheral and district hospitals. Terminal stage cases are referred to nearest medical college hospital which after investigation send them back to periphery facilities with advice. Had there been terminal illness care wards in PHC and taluk hospitals with dialysis facilities, the patients could at least receive pain relief at the end of their lives.

Murugesan

Radhapuram

Be impartial

Car drivers not wearing seat belts are fined Rs. 1,000. But the TNSTC buses do not have seat belt provision and even if there is one, the drivers never wear them. Traffic police must be impartial in slapping fines.

C. Ramdhas,

Kottaram

Pavement encroached

Tirunelveli corporation has completed storm water drainage channel work from Tiruvalluvar bridge to Town Arch and put up slabs over them. In some places sugarcane juice sellers and makeshift helmet stalls have occupied the space leaving the pedestrians to take the risk of getting down to the congested SN High Road. Two-wheelers and even cars are also parked here and there. I request the authorities to take action so that the pavement serves its purpose.

Rajakumar Arulanandham,

Palayamkottai.

