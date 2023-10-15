Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

October 15, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

Encroachment at new bus stand

Encroachment by shopkeepers on the circulating space at the new bus stand in Tirunelveli is causing inconvenience to passengers. This sorry state exists in almost all platforms, specifically on platform 5 where buses start towards Madurai side. Almost all shops have goods protruding onto the platform leaving little space between the bus bays and the makeshift stalls. Hot iron plates for preparing dosa and frying pans bubbling with boiling oil to make vada pose a real threat. To add to the woes, two-wheelers are also parked inside the bus stand. I request the authorities to take action to stop these practices.

Rajakumar Arulanandham,

Palayamkottai

Fill trenches

There are trenches, dug for laying pipelines, along 10th Street of Anbu Nagar at Perumalpuram in Tirunelveli. After the work was over six months back, they were not covered, thus endangering the lives of pedestrians, cyclists and two-wheeler riders. Some people have fallen into the pits. The corporation is very negligent and lethargic in attending to the repair work even though they knew that it would lead to fatal accidents if these pits get filled with rainwater. I request the authorities to initiate action against the errant officials, besides repairing the road urgently.

V.K. Dheepu,

PalayamKottai

Run circular buses to suburbs

Due to paucity of public transport in Tirunelveli Corporation, people from the existing and upcoming residential areas in the suburbs find it difficult to come to the city. They depend on fleecing auto drivers. After the introduction of double line railway services, Tirunelvelii railway junction has become busy with new services such as Vande Bharat Express. So, circular bus services must be introduced to cover all residential areas from early morning to midnight.

A. Gomathinayagam,

Tirunelveli

Maintain cleanliness

It is news that the rebuilt Thoothukudi bus stand has come into operation. There are ample facilities for the travelling public. Maintaining the bus stand clean cannot be achieved without public cooperation. Shopkeepers should confine their commercial activities to the space allotted and encroaching into passenger circulation areas should attract fine. Dust bins should be placed in bus bays. Outsourcing cleaning operations will do good in the long run.

J. Edison Devakaram,

Thoothukudi

Goats hinder smooth flow of traffic

Hundreds of goats are herded through Nagercoil - Kanniykumari highway and other roads. This practice hinders smooth flow of traffic, and even leads to accidents. So, I request the highway authorities to prevent the herders from using the highways for taking their goats for grazing.

Ramdhas Chandrasekharan,

Kottaram

On Ramamurthi

Many of us know that P. Ramamurthi as a politician only. It was interesting to read the report on ‘Tamil Nadu in Focus’ that he was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s campaign against untouchability. The tenacity with which he fought for the right of the oppressed to vote for electing trustees to Parthasarathy Temple is laudable.

V. Ganesan,

Tirunelveli

Needless exercise

Big trees that give shade and green cover are to be needlessly felled along South Bypass Road due to widening work. It shows the shortsightedness of engineers concerned who should have planned for long-term while laying new roads, taking into account the increase in traffic in future. Had the bypass road had space for six lanes, the grown-up trees which are more than 20 years old need not be cut off. Saplings must be planted now itself on both sides of the road in lieu of the trees that are to be axed.

S. Nallasivan,

Tirunelveli

Restrict entry

This is with reference to the article, ‘Restrict entry of outsiders inside Kalakkad-Mundanthurai

Tiger Reserve. Despite restrictions, devotees continue to visit temples within reserves, leading to man-animal conflict, resulting in injuries and fatalities on both sides. Pollution increases as devotees dump wastes into Tamirabharani river, affecting the survival of fish and migratory birds. Wild animals consume toxins and impurities such as plastic, oil and detergents when they drink such polluted water. Tribal people are also affected by water-borne diseases. Entry of people and vehicles must be vastly restricted as per the High Court directive.

Monita Sutherson,

Nagercoil