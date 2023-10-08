Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

October 08, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST

Make efforts to protect river

Wild growth of water hyacinth is strangling Tamirabharani river, which meets the drinking water and irrigation needs of Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts. Gone are the days when people used to drink the water directly. Now it is not even fit for taking bath. Sewage water and effluents are let into the river all through its course from the Pothigai hills where it is pure. The water hyacinth on the river serves as an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes which cause dengue and other fevers. If the authorities make better care of the Tamirabhrani and other rivers, we need not depend on other States for water.

Rajakumar Arulanandham,

Palayamkottai

Regularise their service

Many employees are working in local bodies for more than 10 years on a temporary basis. With the meagre salary, they are unable to sustain their livelihood. Hence, the State government must regualrise their service.

Ramdhas Chandrasekharan,

Kottaram

Pat for Nagercoil corporation

This is with reference to the article, ‘Nagercoil Corporation submits proposal for laying underground electric cables.’ Overhead power cables are often a source of electrocution of people, animals and birds. During rainy season, snapped power cables fall unexpectedly on metallic finishings, walls and into stagnant water, posing risk to people and animals. Underground power cables ensure lower voltage fluctuations, durability during poor weather, lead to reduced power theft and accidents. By burying the insulated electric wires to a safe depth, accidents during digging can be avoided. Despite the high cost, it is safe and needs little maintenance.

Monita Sutherson.

Nagercoil

Follow the model

Growing trees and maintaining them along roads in Tirunelveli have become difficult due to road expansion. Also, in the recent days, I see EB employees cutting the branches of the trees which are near electric poles and under live wire. The Nagercoil Corporation has submitted a proposal to the government for laying underground electric cables. I request the Tirunelveli Corporation also to take immediate action for laying underground electric cables to restore the beauty of Tirunelveli with tall green trees.

P. Victor Selvaraj

Palayamkottai

Good initiative

This refers to the ‘Fresher’s Day’ and ‘Familiarisation’ reports from two colleges under Campus Connect column. In this age of negative about ragging, intimidation, etc., the initiative of these colleges will go a long way in putting an end to the ragging menace. Ragging either leads to the studies of the victims getting curtailed or in the extreme cases to the victims ending their lives. As said in the report, it provided an opportunity for the new students to get acquainted with the college environment, their seniors, and the faculty also.

S. Nallasivan,

Tirunelveli