Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

October 01, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST

Clean LPG refills

Gas agencies deliver thousands of LPG cylinders every day to houses. But the cylinders are never cleaned before delivery. The cylinders are full of dust and are not in a good shape. Nowadays we are witnessing the spread of diseases such as COVID-19 and dengue. These uncleaned cylinders will definitely.aid in spreading the diseases So, I request the oil companies to deliver the cylinders only after cleaning. Further, the vans delivering the cylinders are making a huge rattling noise and create noise pollution. The noise must be kept in check by keeping rubber-like materials under the cylinders

N.N.S. Vellaisamy,

Thoothukudi

Fate of seized rice

Smuggling of huge quantities of ration rice from Kanniyakumari district to Kerala is reported often. Though the vehicles and the drivers are detained by the officials , such illegal activities go on unabated. Only the smuggling of ration rice is reported, but what happens thereafter to the tonnes of seized rice and whether any follow-up action like fixing of responsibility for this activity and any departmental disciplinary action is taken against any revenue officials and police officials is seldom reported. So, the disciplinary action initiated against the officials concerned along with what happened to the smuggled rice should also be reported so that it acts as a deterrent to stop further such activities.

A. Manoharan,

Nagercoil

Protect trees

Some of the roadside trees in Ambalavananapuram im Ambasamudram taluk of Tirunelveli district have been either axed, usurped or even uprooted for private use. District Green Committee, the guardian of roadside trees, should make individual tree survey, keep vigil and take stringent action against such ‘tree encroachers’ to save our environment.

Raja,

Ambalavanapuram

Display contact numbers of officials

The recent raids in non-vegetarian eateries by Food Safety officials and subsequent seizure of rotten meat of goat, chicken and fish have caused concern among the public. I request the Food Safety/Labour Departments to make it statutory to display the contact numbers of Food Safety, police, labour and sanitary officials in all non-vegetarian hotels irrespective of their size and rating.

A.M.N. Pandian,

Tirunelveli

Plan approval

Those who purchased housing plots after October 20, 2020 in Tamil Nadu do not get plan approval from the respective local bodies. Many people are worried as they would not get domestic power supply and drinking water without the plan approval. The State government may take measures to alleviate their distress.

Ramdhas Chandrasekharan,

Kottaram

Add more coaches

Since patronage to Tirunelveli - Chennai Vande Bharat Express is good, two more coaches should be attached to it ahead of the Deepavali rush. Since the arrival and departure timings are inconvenient in Tirunelveli, the train can be started from Chennai in the morning at 6 and from Tirunelveli at 2.30 pm. This would solve the trouble faced by passengers from Tirunelveli side.

Rajakumar Arulanandham,

Palayamkottai

