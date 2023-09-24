Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

September 24, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST

Ugly posters

There is a ‘Clean Rail, Clean India’ billboard at the waiting room on platform 1 of Tirunelveli Junction. But the three walls of the waiting room were full of advertisement posters. Of course it is the responsibility of the people to keep the station clean. At the same time it is the duty of the station authorities to prevent people from defacing the premises. Moreover, it has become a common sight to see posters pasted on roadside signboards. Barricades and the lamp posts also are not spared in the menace which not only confuses but distracts the vehicle riders and other road users. Stern action should be taken against such people which can be easily done since the phone number and address are found in these unauthorised posters.

Rajakumar Arulanandham

Palayamkottai

Ban LED lights

Kerala government has banned fitting of LED lights in motor vehicles, But in Tamil Nadu many vehicles have fixed LED headlights which blind riders and drivers coming in the opposite direction, resulting in accidents. Some years back, RTO authorities and police used to fix bull’s eye on the headlights of all vehicles during Road Safety Week. The Tamil Nadu government should levy heavy penalty on owners of vehicles with LED lights. If not, court should take up this issue suo moto and issue directions.

S. Paul Peter Manickam,

Tirunelveli

Establish CAT Bench in Madurai

A notification was issued in 2012 to establish a circuit bench of Central Administrative Tribunal in Madurai to mitigate the sufferings of Central government employees, particularly the pensioners. But the ordeal of people from southern districts to Chennai for all service-related legal jurisprudence continues even after a decade after the notification. The travel involves time, cost of full fare tickets, accommodation, food, etc. PILs were filed for CAT-Madurai Bench establishment, but nothing concrete emerged. Considering the number of cases pending in Chennai , it is imperative to establish the CAT Bench in Madurai at the earliest in the interest of pensioners.

A. Sathasivam,

Courtallam

Walkway around Chemmankulam

In the recent times, a few roads in Nagercoil were widened without adequate provision for walking. SLB School grounds and the Corporation stadium are the only places for people to walk. On the side of Avvai Shanmugam Road, there is a big lake, Chemmankulam, which is dry throughout the year, despite heavy rains during monsoon. The space around this lake can be used for walking, jogging and recreation with amenities such as benches and restrooms. The water-holding capacity can also be improved by removing the garbage.

G. Stanley Jeyasingh,

Nagercoil.

Frequent power shutdown

There are frequent power cuts, both in day and night, in NGO Colony, Thirumalnagar and other extended areas of Ward 53 and 54 of Tirunelveli. RTO Office, Forest Office, Central Excise and Customs Department, etc., are situated in this area besides a number of educational institutions. Due to sudden power breakdown, all are affected. Sometimes, the power outage lasts for hours together with no one in the Electricity Department in a position to answer the consumers’ queries as to when the power supply would be restored. I request the Tangedco to take steps to ensure that uninterrupted power supply is maintained in these areas.

S. Nallasivan,

Tirunelveli

Remove all encroachments

Encroachment by houses and commercial establishments on Chinnasami Nadar Street at Puthiyamputhur in Ottappidaaram taluk of Thoothukudi district has vastly reduced the carriage space. Drivign cars and other vehicles through this street has become difficult. Despite representations made to the local body, no steps have been taken. I request the authorities to take steps to remove the encroachments soon.

K. Ramakumar,

Puthiyamputhur

Give loans with subsidy

Providing free energy to all farmers is difficult. Domestic and industrial electric bills are increasing. The ‘free 100 units’ scheme is not encouraging enough. It is better if the Central and State governments gave susidised loans to farmers for installing solar pumpsets and solar panel with battery for domestic and industrial consumers.

Ramdhas Chandrasekharan,

Kottaram

Thoothukudi let down

The Madurai division of Southern Railways turns down many requests of passengers from Thoothukudi. Extension of Palaruvi Express was announced but is yet to be implemented. There is a huge traffic from Thoothukudi to Chennai owing to the presence of a major port and many industries. But a daytime fast train service to the capital is still elusive. An EMU service can be run from Thoothukudi to Maniyachi as a link to Vande Bharat Express. Alternatively, Vande Bharat train can be operated to Thoothukudi on Mondays and Saturdays, and the remaining days to Tirunelveli.

J. Edison devakaram,

Thoothukudi

Signal needed

A few weeks ago, Tirunelveli traffic police made a change by establishing an island near Anna statue in Tirunelveli Junction to divert vehicles to the Town from the statue itself instead of the statue before Aravind Hospital. It is a welcome step. As the vehicles have to turn in a small radius, more space is required for smooth driving of vehicles around the island. Moreover, an automatic signal is the urgent need of the hour in the new island to control traffic from both the directions - Junction to Town and Town to Palayamkottai.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Palayamkottai

