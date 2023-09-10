Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

September 10, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST

Conduct moral classes

The news about the crime that followed an altercation between boys over denial of copying during examination is most disturbing. This is rather a new type of issue. I reiterate, as I did through this column earlier, that moral classes must be conducted in schools and colleges as per an academic curriculum. It must be made compulsory, and scholars or psychatrists must be invited to deliver lectures. As long as it is not done, violence and unrest will be routine affairs among students. The early we awake, the early the peace in educational institutions.

A.M.N. Pandian,

Tirunelveli

Relay road

A road connecting Aundivillai and Koilvillai in Agastheeswaram panchayat union of Kanniyakumari district remains uncared for long despite repeated representations through the media. This stretch is full of potholes. I request the district administration to relay the road soon.

K. Chelliah,

Aundivillai

Worth emulating

This is with reference to the report, ‘Special vehicles procured to impound stray cattle in Tiruchi.’ The special trucks have hydraulic lifts, foldable ramps and handrails for shifting stray cattle to a shelter by trained men. Usually the cattle are tied up, overloaded in trucks without proper padding and made to stand for long hours without food and water. The bovines are exposed to danger of tripping down and hurting themselves when being boarded on trucks using the ordinary folding ramp which is normally used for loading goods. This initiative could be adopted by other civic bodies.

Monita Sutherson.

Nagercoil

No facilities at booking office

The railway reservation counter on the Palayamkottai Zonal Office premises was shifted to Palayamkottai railway station a month ago. The railway station building is very old with one small counter for issuing tickets for the seven trains between Tirunelveli and Tiruchendur in addition to Chendur Express. The same counter is used for booking reservation tickets. There is neither a desk for filling up reservation form nor seating arrangements. There is a restroom on the platform which is kept under lock and key with a bush close to the door. There is only one booking clerk doing the whole business. A designated counter for reservation and other facilities must be created there. I wish the counter at the zonal office is also reopened.

Rajakumar Arulanandham

Palayamkottai

No water for crops

Pechiparai dam supplies water to Kanniyakumari residents. It had about 42 ft. water. A huge part of it has been diverted to Tirunelveli district this time, it is learnt. Without water, paddy crop in many pars of Kanniyakumari district have withered. I request the authorities concerened to set right this anomaly.

Ramdhas Chandrasekharan,

Kottaram

End stalemate

It is unfortunate that reconciliatory talks held between Tirunelveli Mayor and the warring councillors had failed twice even after intervention of two Ministers. Many development works have been stalled due to the stand-off among elected representatives. The impending delayed projects may push the Corporation to a critical position of re-allocating more funds due to cost escalation. It is my earnest request to the helm of the party organisation to intervene immediately and bring an end to the stalemate.

V. Ganesan,

Tirunelveli.

