Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

September 03, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST

Remove bushes

Fully-grown thorny bushes on both sides of the road between Nagercoil and Kottaram block the view of drivers, who cannot see vehicles coming from the opposite direction. It is also very difficult for motorcycle riders to ride at night on this stretch. I request the highway authorities to clear the bushes.

W. D. Chitranand Arachi,

Kanniyakumari

Take stern action

This is with reference to the article, ‘Farmhouse barred from exhibiting exotic species.’ The crackdown by Pollachi forest officials is a positive step in barring of unlicensed exotic animal display and petting zoos. Such petting zoos house mammals, reptiles and birds under poor conditions. Visitors constantly disturb these animals and rough-handle them. The hapless creatures, most of them listed as endangered, are often smuggled out of their native habitat, and are sold and re-sold in the pet trade, for vast amounts. With absence of proper regulations, they fall prey to illegal pet trade and petting zoos. Stern action must be taken against such petting zoos. The animals must be confiscated and rehabilitated.

Monita Sutherson,

Nagercoil

Flyover needed

Mahadanapuram roundabout is an intersection of Kanniykumari - Nagercoil highway and a four-lane highway from Kanniykumari to Tirunelvelli. This place is prone to accidents. Hence I request the highway authorities to build a flyover here.

Ramdhas Chandrasekharan,

Kanniykumari

“Happy street’ for Tirunelveli

Caste-associated clashes among students have become frequent occurrences in the Tirunelveli region. Youth are influenced by seeing programmes that exhibit violence in the visual media. If measures are taken to organise Happy Street programme, wherein a pre-determined road is blocked on all sides for vehicles so that people could assemble there with their friends and relatives, it would facilitate communal harmony. It also gives a platform for people to display their latent talents. The road on the west side of VOC stadium would be ideal for the purpose as there is a parallel road on the other side of the stadium for movement of traffic.

Rajakumar Arulanandham

Palayamkottai

Replace old buses

Most of the buses are poorly maintained in Kanniyakumari region. These buses leak during rainy season. Bolts fitted to the seats and bodies protrude inside and are constant threat to passengers. In the recent incident of Vadasery to Manakkudi route, passengers, including students and a traffic constable, voluntarily helped the crew to push the bus to one side of the road to prevent traffic jam. However, the TNSTC authorities took action against the crew by suspending them. I request the transport authorities to replace the very old buses with new ones.

G. Aruna,

Nullivilai

MRTS need of the hour

Recently Chennai Metro Rail Limited has submitted reports to Tamil Nadu government for introducing mass rapid transport system (MRTS) in Tirunelveli. It is a welcome step. Tirunelveli is a growing city. Every day hundreds of people, especially students and office-goers, come to the city from nearby villages and residential areas.The proposed MRTS with a total length of 39.07 km in three corridors will be a boon to Tirunelveli and it must be implemented at the earliest.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Palayamkottai