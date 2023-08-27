Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

August 27, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST

Protect the environment

Several countries have begun to abandon thermal power stations and are moving towards renewable energy sources. But five units of coal-based thermal power stations are functioning in Thoothukudi. About 45 km from there, 3,960-MW Super Critical Thermal Power Station is being built at Udangudi, with administrative sanction for acquisition of 1,500 acres of land. Considering the severe pollution from thermal power stations, the authorities are requested to install solar power plants and windmills which are environment-friendly.

G. Stanley Jeyasingh,

Nagercoil

ADVERTISEMENT

Use library cess

This refers to the report on ‘Tirunelveli district libraries receive Rs.1.55 crore from local bodies.’ In this connection, it may be noted that local bodies collect library cess with property tax and profession tax. As per rules, they have to remit the library cess then and there to the Local Library Authorities. But the local bodies utilise the library for other purposes. The respective Collectors should ensure that the local bodies remit the library cess to the LLAs concerned then and there.

S. Nallasivan,

Tirunelveli

Safety overlooked

The dreadful fire accident in Madurai shows non-adherence of safety measures by tourists while travelling in train. In the absence of a Pantry Car, they had carried LPG cylinder all the way from Lucknow. There was no systematic inspection by the Railway officials. Further, fire extinguishers were not made available in the coach. The Railway authorities should have a systematic inspection procedure en route to avert such accidents.

V. Ganesan,

Tirunelveli

Continue raids

This has reference to the news report, ‘Poor quality dry fruits seized.’ It is not uncommon to see roadside eateries selling ‘vadai’ packed in newspaper. The customer squishes the ‘vadai’ using the paper to blot the surplus oil, the quality of which is questionable. It is time raids are conducted on ‘vadai’ and chilli bajji stalls, especially in Courtallam during this season. FASSI authorities should also focus their attention to the mushrooming idli / dosa dough units, where dough is sold in plastic bags without any name or expiry date.

Rajakumar Arulanandham

Palayamkottai

Salary could have been deducted

Apropos of news ‘Man gets three-month jail term for abandoning his mother - failing to do his duty as a son to his elderly mother, he had to undergo prison sentence. No woman wants his son to put behind bars. Orders might have been passed to deduct his salary instead.

G. Purushothaman,

Tirunelveli

Create awareness

It was heart-rending to read about the recent fire accident in Chennai in which three children and their grandmother were involved. The lesson learnt from this unfortunate accident is that awareness among students should be created at the elementary school level itself. An hour of class can be added per week to school timetables to create awareness of fire, traffic, electricity, etc. It should help in the long run.

J. Edison Devakaram,

Thoothukudi

No lights

The lamps at the roundabout at Mahadanapuram on Kanniyakumari - Nagercoil highway are niot functioning. The flag pole at its centre also does not have the tricolour for the past few months. As the area around the roundabout is dark at night, it is difficult to drive past it. Hence I requesting the authorities concerned to arrange for both the tricolour and lights at the roundabout.

Ramdhas Chandrasekharan,

Kottaram

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.