Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

August 06, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST

Preserve puppetry

This is with reference to the article, ‘A nomadic artiste holding on to the dying art of puppeteering.’ Puppet shows not only are a source of entertainment but also education for children and adults on historical topics and social issues. Puppets, as an educational tool, improve motor skills, social interactions, creativity and imagination in students. It is sad that this unique and ancient art is dying. More puppet shows should be organised in social gatherings and educational institutions to preserve the art form and to ensure a regular source of income to puppeteers.

Monita Sutherson,

Nagercoil

Coins of same shape and size

The recently issued coins in the denominations of ₹2 and ₹20 are similar in shape,size and weight of those of old coins of ₹1 and ₹10, respectively. Unmindful of the difficulties that would be faced by common man, let alone persons with impaired vision, the coin designing and issuing authorities have released these new coins. In 1957, Nayaa Paisa was introduced with coins of various designs and shapes. It was hassle-free for every one.Hence I request the authorities to issue coins with different shapes and sizes from henceforth.

V .Ganesan,

Tirunelveli

Remove water hyacinth from pond

Thalakulam / Valkulam, a pond at Poojapuraivilai near Agasteeswaram in Kanniykumari district, is almost fully coverd with wild growth of water hyacinth. Sewage water is also let into it, though it is a drinking water source for residents. As sunlight cannot penetrate the water body because of the thick carpet of water hyacinth, s stench emates from the water. I request the authorities concerned to take measures to remove the water hyacinth from the pond.

C. Ramdhas,

Kottaram

Check quality of canned water

In Tirunelveli, 20 litre drinking water cans are sold everywhere. One is not sure of the purity of packaged drinking water as the suppliers are in a hurry to sell the water which is in high demand. The cans look dirty and the ISI mark is missing. The water purification process and the cleaning of empty cans remain a mystery. I request the authorities concerned to check the quality of water supplied in cans and also the cleaning process.

Rajakumar Arulanandham,

Palayamkottai

Remove weeds

Waterbodies in Kanniyakumari district are infested with water hyacinth and other kinds of wild weeds which obstruct flow of water to agricultural fields. I request the Public Works Department to collect these weeds and convert them into compost using chemicals. Farmers can use it for their agricultural field to augment the yield.

K.Chelliah,

Aundivillai

