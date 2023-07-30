Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

July 30, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST

Mobile phone and children

This has reference to the news report about the recent UN declaration to ban mobile phone in educational institutions. Recently I was travelling by train in which a three-year-old child was crying like anything and when the mother gave the mobile phone, the child kept silent. On another occasion, a woman was seriously attending to the proceedings in a meeting while her son was playing with the mother’s phone. When the parents stop possessing a mobile phone, it is possible to wean children from using it all the time. Otherwise it is very difficult to separate children from mobile gadgets.

Rajakumar Arulanandham

Palayamkottai.

Dispose garbage in the proper way

In Agasteeswaram taluk in Kanniyakumari district, solid wastes are not disposed scientifically. They are not segregated at source. The collected wastes are dumped on the roadside or on riverbanks and burnt. This practice not only pollutes the soil but also pollutes air and water. Ultimately the health of all living beings are affected. Hence I request the government to be stern with local bodies and ensure that they disposed solid wastes in a proper way.

C. Ramdhas,

Kottaram

Check quality of canned water

In Tirunelveli, 20 litre drinking water cans are sold everywhere. One is not sure of the purity of packaged drinking water as the suppliers are in a hurry to sell the water which is in high demand. The cans look dirty and the ISI mark is missing. The water purification process and the cleaning of empty cans remain a mystery. I request the authorities concerned to check the quality of water supplied in cans and also the cleaning process.

Rajakumar Arulanandham,

Palayamkottai

Good initiative

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan interacted with toppers of Plus Two examinations from government schools on Palayamkottai Fort police station campus recently. The interaction with the Collector will certainly inspire the achievers and many other students to score high marks in the board examination. Moreover, the choice of the venue, Fort Police Station, a historical structure, will also help the students about the ancient history of Palayamkottai. A good initiative by the Collector.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Palayamkottai

Media’s role

This has reference to the report about a youth having a rebirth in Thoothukudi GH. In a roadc accident, the youth had a spinal chord injury and his C-5 bone was crushed and projecting. He was battling for life. In such a emergency situation, the doctors not only saved his life but gave his paralysed legs strength to walk. When government doctors perform such miraculous surgeries, they are not appreciated enough. But, when minor mistakes happen, they are exaggerated. The practice of criticising doctors for minor shortcomings should not be blown out of proportion in the media.

J. Edison Devakaram,

Thoothukudi

Compound wall for sanctuary

This is with reference to the report, ‘Availability of grass and water in sanctuary averts death of spotted deer.’ It is hoped that the damaged compound wall of the sanctuary, that has been temporarily plugged with thorny acacia, would soon be replaced by a strong compound wall to ensure a permanent safe enclosure for the deer.

Monita Sutherson.

Nagercoil

Save river

Since sewage water from houses is discharged into Nambiyar in Eruvadi in Tirunelveli district, the river remains polluted for the past many years. So it is necessary to plant ‘vettiver,’ ‘korai’ grass, lemongrass and wild yams along the two sides of the river as in Tambiraparani river banks to save the river.

A. Kaja Nazimudeen,

Eruvadi