Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

July 23, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST

Common syllabus and academic freedom

The curriculum and syllabus prepared by Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE) are being implemented for most of the arts and science courses from this academic year itself with a stipulation that 75% of the syllabus will be common to all, while the remaining 25% can be modified by the universities and autonomous colleges. It is sad that various boards of studies of the universities and autonomous colleges were not consulted in this matter, though university bylaws grant them freedom to frame their own syllabus. UGC grants autonomous status to colleges after weighing in performance in various parameters, including research and publications, social relevance and industry involvement. Hence, to be relevant to the needs of the society and to improve the quality of education, the Department of Higher Education is requested to maintain academic freedom.

G. Stanley Jeyasingh,

Nagercoil

Buses not stopping despite order

After our continuous representations to th CM Cell, TNSTC, through a written reply, issued an order to stop all buses at the Puliyangudi TNSTC bus depot stop. Being located near government and private schools and colleges, Government Hospital, vegetable / lemon market and nationalised banks, this bus stop is of much use to a large number of people. Even after the order from TNSTC officials, l some of the bus conductors refuse to stop at this bus stop for alighting or boarding passengers. So we urge TNSTC officials to deploy Checking Inspectors at this bus stop and make arrangements to ensure that all buses stopped here.

Hari,

Puliyangudi

Pave way for parity of pay

Teachers working in private educational institutions are poorly paid, though they possess educational qualifications equal to those working in government institutions and do the same work. Ironically, though private institutions collect exorbitant amount of fees from students, they pay poorly to the teachers. In order to remove this injustice, the State government should issue order promulgating parity of pay for teachers of any educational institution.

K. Chelliah,

Aundivillai

Relay road

There is a 1.5 km road from Antivillai junction to kovilvilai in South Thamarikulam town panchayat of Agasteeswaram taluk in Kanniykumari district. This road is full of potholes - some are about half-feet deep, posing much hardship to pedestrains and vehicle users. I request the authorities concerned to take measures to relay this road.

C. Ramdhas,

Kottaram

