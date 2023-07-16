Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

July 16, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST

Footboard travel by students

Once again students traveling on footboard of town buses has become commonplace in Palayamkottai. There is a bus stop in front of a higher secondary school on North High Ground Road and the buses unduly stop at the school gate in the evening when the school is over. The students are not restricted even when the bus is full. As such they intend to travel on the footboard. This happens in some other bus stops also. So, I request the traffic authorities to put a check to this menace before any untoward incident occurs. The school has NSS, NCC and Scouts volunteers and their services could be utilised under the supervision of a teacher to help them board the bus forming a queue.

Rajakumar Arulanandham

Palayamkottai

Restore concession

The concession in trains for senior citizens was cancelled during COVID-19 lockdown. Many senior citizens do not get financial support from their children to travel to holy places or relative’s houses. Hence, I request the Indian Railway to restore the concession.

C Ramdhas,

Kottaram

No porters

Valliyoor railway station in Tirunelveli district is a busy centre, catering to passengers of Radhapuram taluk and part of Nanguneri taluk. Due to abolition of porter facility in railway stations, many passengers, especially senior citizens, find it difficult to carry their luggage on their own. Many of the senior citizens are not able to climb the pedestrian bridges with the heavy luggage. So I request the railway authorities to permit authorised persons, such as autorickshaw drivers, to carry their luggage.

A. Kaja Nazimudeen,

Eruvadi

Death of dogs

This is with reference to the report on 20 dogs found dead in Mela Karungulam in Tirunelveli district on July 5. Most of these dogs were missing pets and it was disturbing to learn that they were dead after drinking water from a possibly poisoned waterbody. Despite the law offering legal protection to animals, incidents of cruelty against stray and pet animals occur every day. In the backdrop of suspicious circumstances of retaliatory killing for biting goats and sheep, the poisoning of these dogs demands appropriate investigation.

Monita Sutherson.

Nagercoil

Expedite work

The four-lane highway project in Kanniyakumari district is moving at a snail’s pace. I request the authorities to expedite the work to alleviate inconvenience caused to the public.

K. Chelliah,

Aundivillai