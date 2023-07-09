Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

July 09, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST

Traffic police must crack the whip

It is saddening to read the recent report: ‘Four of family killed in road accident near Ambasamudram’ in Tirunelveli district. Three or four persons riding a single two-wheeler has become a common sight. Parents carry three to five children (neighbour’s wards too) to school with school bags hanging on the sides and handle bar, oblivious to the danger. Three college students on a bike overspeeding is also a common sight. Traffic authorities seldom notice this though they check for riders without helmet. It is high time the police took stern action against offenders.

Rajakumar Arulanandham,

Palayamkottai

Speed-breakers must be erected

It is spine chilling to read about precious lives lost in gory road accidents which occur very frequently these days. They are caused due to rash and reckless driving. To prevent accidents, I request the Kanniyakumari district administration to erect speed-breakers at frequent intervals on all roads.

K. Chelliah,

Aundivillai

Keep NEET materials in study centre

Kudos to the Corporation Commissioner V. Siva Krishnamurthy for establishing a Study Centre in the newly-built Palayamkottai bus stand. This well-furnished air-conditioned hall with study materials will benefit job aspirants. In this context, I wish to say that a number of Kerala-based NEET coaching centres are functioning near Tirunelveli new bus stand and they charge exorbitant fees. Students who hail from poor families can ill-afford them. Hence NEET study materials may be kept in the Study Centre, with help from philanthropic people and booksellers.

S. Nallasivan,

Tirunelveli

Shift compost centre

Nagercoil Corporation’s decentralised micro composting centre has been functioning at Valampurivillai- Beach Road Junction for the past many years. It is located in a residential area. Foul smell, emanates from this centre and it spreads to a wide residential area. It affects the health of general public. Hence, I request the pollution control authorities to take measures to relocate the composting centre to some other area away from human habitation.

C. Ramdhas

Kottaram

Price at Aavin

The Aavin outlet at Uzhavar Santhai, Maharaja Nagar, Tirunelveli charges ₹46 per litre for pastuerised milk whereas the MRP is ₹45. It is ridiculous that the management has quoted MRP as ₹22.50 for half-litre pouch whereas 50p coin was declared by RBI as invalid long ago and all merchandise are being rounded off to rupee.In the case of Aavin, the fixing of price without rounding off gives room to collect more than the MRP. Hence the management should refix the price by rounding off to the nearest rupee.

V. Ganesan,

Tirunelveli