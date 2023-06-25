Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

June 25, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST

Widen road

There are traffic signals near the newly-built Palayamkottai bus stand. Many times buses and other vehicles plying towards Murugankurichi form a long queue during the red signal. Due to this, vehicle movement towards Tirunelveli New Bus Stand is completely blocked, though the signal meant for this direction shows green. Particularly during peak hours, autos and other vehicles carrying school children make use of a congested space available in a risky manner to travel towards Kulavanigarpuram railway gate. Before demolition of the bus stand, the road adjacent to it was broad enough to allow simultaneous movement of buses towards Murugankurichi and Tirunelveli New Bus Stand. I request the authorities concerned to widen that road to facilitate free movement of vehicles.

S. Rajkumar Immanuel

Palayamkottai.

No bus shelters

There are no bus shelters at Valukanparai, Ethenkadu and Pottraiady on Nagercoil - Kanniyakumari highway. Passengers stand under a scorching sun in all these places. Hence I request the authorities concerned to construct bus shelters at these places on both the sides of the four-lane national highway.

C. Ramdhas,

Kottaram

Valuation errors

It is shocking to read the results of revaluation and re-totalling of Class XII answer scripts, as 830 candidates had changes in their marks. As many as 1,300 candidates had applied for revaluation and 2,300 for re-totalling and the answer sheets of 50 candidates had variation of more than 10 marks. Just imagine the fate of the students who failed in the exam but couldn’t afford to go for revaluation or recounting. What is the big idea of having assistant examiners, scrutiny officers and chief examiners in the process of valuation, all in the regular teaching profession. The sluggish attitude of such teachers cannot be excused. The punishment should be severe to the extent of cutting the annual increment of teachers found guilty.

Rajakumar Arulanandham

Palayamkottai.

