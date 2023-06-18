Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

June 18, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST

Stop this practice

People who take bath in the Tamirabarani follow a bad habit of discarding old clothes in the river with the belief that this will remove their sins. This is only an irrational belief, born out of superstition. Though the district administration urges the public not to throw away their old clothes in the river, still, tonnes of discarded clothes are removed from the river during mass clean-up exercise. The public should behave responsibly and see that the river is not polluted in any way.

S. Nallasivan,

Tirunelveli

Signage needed

It is nice to see the new roundabout with greenery at the Collectorate Junction in Nagercoil. But it is observed that drivers approaching the roundabout have no clue as to who has to give way. Since we have right hand drive, it should be, ‘give way to traffic from right.’ Hence I request the department concerned to erect appropriate signs at the roundabout to this effect and also depute traffic police to educate the motorists accordingly until they get used to it.

Emmanuel Gonsalves,

Nagercoil

Odd train timings

We welcome the introduction of a weekly train service between Nagercoil and Velankanni for the festival season. But the timings are inconvenient. The train, on Saturdays, starts from Nagercoil at 1.20 p.m. and reaches Velankanni at 11.40 p.m. It leaves Velankanni at 5.45 a.m. on Sunday and reaches Nagercoil at 4.45 p.m. So people cannot plan their entire journey by train, as it leaves on its return leg in a few hours. So it will be useful if the timings are changed to suit the needs of people. It can also be made a permanent service since people travel to Velankanni throughout the year.

M Alwin Jose,

Nagercoil

Convert waste

Garbage collected by the panchayats are dumped indiscriminately near residential areas in Kanniyakumari district. The degradable and non-gradable waste dumps emanate a nauseating smell and pose a health hazard to people. The district administration may convert these wastes into compost manure using harmless chemicals used for agricultural purpose.

K. Chelliah,

Aundivillai

Protect workers from Arikomban

Now that Arikomban is shifted from its original habitat to Kalakkad, rubber estate workers in Kanniyakumari district and Kothayar hydroelectric station workers are in constant fear, as this jumbo is known for its surprise attack. Their fear is genuine and forest authorities must ensure safety to invaluable human lives. Though it is said that they are monitoring its movements, in dense jungle, it would be a Herculean task to keep the animal under surveillence.

A.M.N. Pandian,

Tirunelveli

Make it easier

Sale or transfer of properties without original documents cannot be done. Hence, many poor people, who do not have original documents due to their ignorance, are unable to transfer their properties. Getting duplicate documents is very cumbersome. So, I request the government to make the procedure easier for obtaining duplicate documents.

C. Ramdhas,

Kottaram

