Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

May 28, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST

Open Trade Centre

Apropos the report on non-functioning Tirunelveli Junction Bus Station built under Smart Cities Mission, though 90% of the completed structure could be opened for public utility. The Trade Centre on Exhibition Grounds has been constructed but remains locked. It can accommodate 1,500 persons in a meeting and can host book fairs, etc. Unfortunately it is still under lock and key for reasons known only to the Corporation officials. If it is thrown open, the revenue will fill the Corporation’s coffers.

Rajakumar Arulanandham

Palayamkottai

No trains to many cities

The Kollam - Punalur - Sengottai - Tenkasi - Rajapalayam - Virudunagar railway line and Tenkasi - Pavurchatram - Ambasamudram - Tirunelveli railway lines have been converted from MG to BG years back. But Southern Railway is not catering to the minimum needs of the travelling public on these sectors. Only trains to Chennai, Tambaram, Mettupalayam and Palakkad are operated on these routes. I request the Southern Railway GM and Union Railway Minister to sanction trains to Bengaluru, Tirupathi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi through these routes on an early date.

KH Krishnan,

Sengottai

Online payment poses hardships

Following online electricity bill payment, the State government has made online payment mandatory for water cess, property tax, etc., in the local bodies. Elderly people find themselves in a difficult situation as they have to search for e-sevai and private centres for payong bills. The government’s move of ‘Veedu Thadi’ (towards people) is completely defeated in this way. In Eruvadi, there is heavy rush at the single cooperative e-sevai centre and four private centres. Senior citizens are forced to wait in queues for long. So I request the government to continue the earlier practice.

A. Kaja Nazimudeen,

Eruvadi

Warn suitably about waterbodies

There are frequent reports in the media about people, irrespective of their age, geting drowned in waterbodies while taking bath - all because they didn’t know swimming. This can be avoided if the State government carried out public awareness programmes periodically through mass madia about danger inherent in takin bath in waterbodies. This preventive step will help in saving lives.

K. Chelliah,

Aundivillai

Replace EB pole

An old EB concrete pole (No.P1254) in ward 54 at Podhigai Nagar - RTO Office Road junction near Aanaiyarkulam in Tirunelveli is worn out and the steel rods inside are visible since the concrete layer has started falling down.This precariously standing pole, which carries six overhead live wires besides two TV and fibrenet cables, poses a danget to the lives of road users. Hence I request the authorities to replace it with a new pole.

V Ganesan,

Tirunelveli

Acknowledge letters received

Letters submitted generally in government offices or banks by general public are not acknowledged. These offices not only acknowledge letters received but also do not maintain registers to note down letters received from whom with date and time and action taken. The authorities concerned are requested to put his in practice for the benefit of general public.

C. Ramdhas,

Kottaram

