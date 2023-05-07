Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

May 07, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

Fourth gate woes

The 4th railway gate in Thoothukudi is one of the main links between the north and south parts of the town. After laying of the second railway line, the cement sleepers placed between the rails and the two sides of the road are not on same level. This and the ballast between the sleepers pose much hardship to vehicle users, particularly two-wheeler riders. This busy place will witness more traffic once the newly-constructed Melur railway station, which has been shifted to the vicinity of 4th gate, starts functioning. So, I request the authorities to explore ways to ensure smooth passage for vehicles. A new railway gate or a subway on the western side of 4th gate may be considered.

P. A. Rajan,

Milavittan

Uncared for plots

Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner and the sanitary staff deserve accolades for having bagged ‘Gold category ‘ award for best solid waste management.Yet we have a long way to go as the vacant plots in many places remain a dump for solid waste. This summer we had some rain and the vacant plots have become pool of dirty waters giving room for mosquito breeding. Strict action should be taken against such irresponsible owners by imposing hefty fine if they leave the plot uncared for without building any boundaries and raising the ground level.

Rajakumar Arulanandham

Palayamkottai

Chaos after beautification

Collectorate Junction in the heart of Nagercoil is one of the busiest intersections in the town. Recently renovations were made and a huge roundabout has come in the place of a smaller one, by sacrificing the carriage space. Since then the automatic traffic signal there is not working and even manual traffic control is not done. Even though there is a traffic police umbrella, more often than not it is unmanned. As such motorists are left to drive according to their own whims and fancies. Because of this unregulated traffic, it is not uncommon to see vehicles of all types from all four directions cross this traffic island in a haphazard manner.. Pedestrians also find it difficult to cross road at this place. It is high time the authorities took appropriate action on a war footing to set right these problems before anything untoward happens. Beautification at the cost of precious human lives should be avoided.

A.E. Jehan Albert,

Nagercoil

Remove silt, lotus

There is wild growth of lotus in Kaverkulam near Agasteeswara. The water has become dark and stench emates from the pond. A notification was issued on November 10 last year to allow farmers to take silt from it free of cost presuming that this pond would also get cleared in the process. But till date nothing has happened. Hence I request the authorities concerned to remove both silt and lotus from this pond.

C. Ramdhas,

Kottaram

Revive SEZ

It is good news to read that Assembly Speaker M. Appavu has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to revive the Nanguneri Special Economic Zone. The SEZ is the brainchild of the late CM K. Karunanidhi to create thousands of job opportunities for the educated, skilled and semi-skilled workers of the southern districts. Though the project was inaugurated in the year 2000 with much hope, the SEZ has not yet been fully developed. It has been reported that there is no water, proper road, power for street lights, etc. It is a matter of regret that the Nanguneri SEZ has not become fully operational even after two decades. If the project is implemented to its full potential, hundreds of youth can get jobs and they need not go to Chennai or other States.

S. Nallasivan,

Tirunelveli

Hold more fairs

It is heartening to learn that there was a good response to the two-day Job Fair conducted by Tata Solar Energy at Sarah Tucker College, Palayamcottai for girls. What is surprising is that even 10th standard completed teens to Engineering students, diplomo holders and above all, Arts/Science graduates participated and many got selected too. Leading MNCs do conduct campus recruitment in Engineering colleges every year and nearly 50% of the final year students get job offers; but Arts/Science graduates/post graduates are left in the lurch. It is a myth that only Engineering students have skills needed for employment. More companies must come to Tiruneklveli and recruit boys and girls of all streams.

A.M.N. Pandian,

Tirunelveli

Create awareness

Of late road accidents involving trucks transporting inflammable materials happen too often. Within a span of a month two A transport emergency card (TREM) should be available at all times which details instructions and information that the driver can refer to in the event of an incident involving the hazardous load. Usually, it is painted with a red border at the rear end of the container. Such transporting corridors shall be identified and an awareness camp conducted for students, elected members of local bodies and social workers en route by the industry which is utilising these chemicals. Stakeholders concerned and the fire department should hold such awareness camps.

J. Edison Devakaram,

Thoothukudi

No facilities

I went to Papanasam Agasthiyar falls recently. Though entrance fee is collected from the thousands of visitors, there is no proper road to the falls. It is full of potholes. In the absence of changing rooms for women, they seek cover behind tress and bushes. For such a large crowd, police presence is minimal. Petty shops there sell goods at inflated prices. Moreover, the bus service to the falls, stopped during COVID-19 lockdown, has not resumed. I request the government to save this place from going to ruin.

M. Meeran Sahib,

Kallidaikurichi