Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

April 30, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST

Novel idea

A few days ago, I visited a textile shop in Tirunelveli Town and after my purchase and payment of bills, I was pleasantly surprised to receive a gift pack of free books of my choice. I was told that it is their summer offer and the number of books depended on the bill amount. They have books for children and aduots on various genres. It is a novel idea indeed, and the shop owners have fulfilled their corporate responsibility to the society in a fruitful manner, at a time when reading habit is on the wane.

Rajakumar Arulanandham

Palayamkottai

A welcome remedy

This is with reference to the article, ‘In Coimbatore forest division, nine elephants, six humans die

in four months.’ The proposal of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam to convert land leased to private estates as reserve forests will reduce man-animal conflict. With forest cover reclaimed, and sufficient availability of fodder and water, elephants will not stray into farms. Wildlife mainly comes into conflict with

humans, when their forest habitat is lost. The tragic deaths of several people and elephants is disturbing. The petition submitted by the farmers’ body to declare Perianaickenpalayam, Coimbatore and Boluvampatty as eco-sensitive zones is a welcome remedy to this problem.

Monita Sutherson,

Nagercoil

Post lying vacant

Eruvadi, a special grade town panchayat in Tirunelveli district, has a population of 15,000. Since the post of Executive Officer lies vacant, there is a hurdle in execution of works in the panchayat. So. I request the authorities concerned to fill up the post soon.

A. Kaja Nazimudeen,

Eruvadi

Set up reading rooms in parks

Once there were public reading rooms in the mini park near Maria canteen behind Nehru Arangam and in the park at Permalpuram water tank and so on .But in the recent times they are not functioning. Even in these days of waning reading habit, there are still many youth and senior citizens interested in reading newspapers. I request the Corporation authorities to encourage reading habit among people by establishing reading rooms with one or two newspapers in every newly established parks across Tirunelveli Corporation area.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Palayamkottai

Remove wild growth of plants

Anavikulam is a pond at Kottaram in Kanniykumari district. There is wild growth of lotus and waterhyacinth in the pond. Drainage from nearby places is drained into it. This water is unfit for both drinking and irrigation. The ecosystem of the pond is at peril. I request the authorities concerned to remove the wild growth of lotus and waterhyacinth from the pomd to sustain its ecosystem.

C. Ramdhas,

Kottaram