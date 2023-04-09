Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

April 09, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST

No caution boards

It is gladdening to see that roads are bring relaid in Tirunelveli. Many old speed-breakers have gone and new ones have sprung up. But there are no boards to caution about their presence. So boards should be put up in Tamil and English. Such boards need to be flourescent so that people can see them even in pitch darkness.

A.M.N. Pandian,

Tirunelveli

Start fibre extraction unit in Eruvadi

Banana of different varieties is cultivated on 850 hectares in the Eruvadi region of Tirunelveli district. After the harvest of the hands (thar), the stumps are discarded. But fibre extraction from the stumps is becoming a lucrative export-oriented industry. It can fetch good income to womenfolk, especially SHG’s and FPO’s. So, the government may consider starting a fibre extracting unit in Eruvadi and link it with an export firm in Thoothukudi

A. Kaja Nazimudeen,

Eruvadi

Vande Bharat to Kanniyakumari

The Chief Minister has made an appeal to the Prime Minister during his recent visit that a Vande Bharat Express train must be operated between Chennai and Madurai. It is my wish that this train should run between Chennai-Tirunelveli- Kannniyakumari sector for the benefit of the large number of tourists coming from northern India to the Land’s End.

Rajakumar Arulanandham,

Palayamkottai

Teachers’ role

A forum of school and college teachers has urged the Tamil Nadu government to enact law with stringent provisions to prevent attacks on teachers. After the ban of corporal punishments, teachers remain silent spectators to rude behaviour of students. Decades ago, students did odd jobs like filling up water pots, cleaning classrooms, arranging furniture, etc. Parents did not object to such practices as they moulded them. Parents must understand that only through teachers virtues are learnt.

S. Nallasivan,

Tirunelveli

Not properly laid

The Nagercoil - Kanniykumari stretch of road was metalled two months ago. But, as the bitumen mix was not right at Kariamanikapuram, Suchidram and Achenkulam, the road surface is bad at these places. I request the Highways authorities to rectify thhe same.

Ramdhas Chandrasekharan,

Kottaram

Expedite scheme

Even as Tirunelveli officials are facing an uphill task of regulating water supply on alternate days amid frequent breaches on main supply pipes in Suthamalli, there are numerous complaints of erratic and insufficient supply. So,, it is heartening to read about 24x7 water supply. The Ariyanayagipuram Drinking Water Scheme was designed by TWAD Board in 2016. Though the Minister for Municipal Administration K.N.Nehru announced its completion by 2021-end, it is yet to be commissioned. Thousands of residents are waiting for new connections. As summer has arrived and groundwater table has gone low, the authorities should expedite the scheme.

V .Ganesan,

Tirunelveli

Unnecessary buffer time

With the completion of Madurai -Tirumangalam doubling work, doubling and electrification of Madurai - Tirunelveli sector has been totally completed. Now there is no need for trains waiting for crossing for a long time. After completion of doubling work, most of the trains arrive early and depart after waiting for more than half an hour to one hour at main railway stations much to the chagrin of passengers. Therefore, we request the Southern Railway authorities and chairman of Railway Board to take steps to rectify this problem.

S. Gnanathiraviam,

Tirunelveli M.P.

‘Request stop’

There are more than 2,000 houses in Kodeeswaran Nagar in Tirunelveli Town. But mofussil buses bound for Ambasamudram, Vickramasingapuram, Papanasam and Kadayam do not stop here. So, students, women with infants and the aged are forced to walk one km to Kaatchi Mandapam to board buses. I request that Kodeeswaran Nagar be made a ‘request stop.’ By taking these buses to Tirunelveli new bus stand, people can take buses bound for Nagercovil, Kovilpatti, Madurai, Thoothukudi, etc.

Shanmuga Subramanian

Tirunelveli

Help needed

People with poor vision, unlettered and the aged find it difficult to fill forms at banks. If one of the staff is assigned the duty of filling the forms, it will be of much help to them.

K. Chelliah,

Aundivillai

Good work

This is with reference to the report on release of 120 Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings by volunteers at Dwarakapathi turtle nursery in Kanniyakumari. Being an endangered species, the Olive Ridley faces various threats from

poachers, fishing equipment, coastal encroachments and environmental pollutants. Recently, several

Olive Ridley turtles lost their lives in Andhra Pradesh due to environmental factors. The efforts made by hatcheries would definitely bring the Olive Ridley back from the brink of extinction.

Monita Sutherson,

Nagercoil