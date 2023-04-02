Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

April 02, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST

Indicators don’t work in TNSTC buses

The front and back indicators do not function in most of the buses operated by the Tirunelveli division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation. Some buses do not even have proper headlights.This aspect is very dangerous for the passengers and crew. I request the transport authorities to set right this issue.

C Ramdhas,

Kottaram

An eye-opener

This has reference to the report about a lorry transporting hydrogen cylinders that overturned near Thoothukudi. Expertise of KKNPP men and their material avoided a catastrophe. Hydrogen is highly inflammable and the light blue flame is not visible to the naked eye in daytime. The required ignition energy is very low - 0.019 millijoules. There is no known fire extinguisher for hydrogen fire, and the remedy is to compartmentalise and reduce the inventory of hydrogen - in other words, allow it to burn. Since it is lighter than air, it will dissipate in the atmosphere fast. This accident should serve as an eye-opener. Fire brigade should be trained to handle hydrogen fire. All fire stations en route should be alerted on the day of movement. The convoy should have pilot and escort vehicles.

J. Edison Devakaram,

Thoothukudi

No caution boards

It is gladdening to see that roads are bring relaid in Tirunelveli. Many old speed-breakers have gone and new ones have sprung up. But there are no boards to caution about their presence. So boards should be put up in Tamil and English. Such boards need to be flourescent so that people can see them even in pitch darkness.

A.M.N. Pandian,

Tirunelveli

Start fibre extraction unit in Eruvadi

Banana of different varieties is cultivated on 850 hectares in the Eruvadi region of Tirunelveli district. After the harvest of the hands (thar), the stumps are discarded. But fibre extraction from the stumps is becoming a lucrative export-oriented industry. It can fetch good income to womenfolk, especially SHG’s and FPO’s. So, the government may consider starting a fibre extracting unit in Eruvadi and link it with an export firm in Thoothukudi

A. Kaja Nazimudeen,

Eruvadi