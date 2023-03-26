Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

March 26, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST

Replace wires

A few days back, a live electric wire from a post in front of a private hospital near Palayamkottai bus stand was lying on the ground. Some passers-by prevented pedestrians and vehicle users from going near the wire. Traffic came to a standstill for an hour. A similar incident happened near SP office at night. Here also alert passers-by averted any untoward incident. If such live wires fall on pedestrians and vehicle users, it can cause serious and fatal accidents. I request the Tangedco to replace old and weak wires immediately with good long-lasting wires.

S. Rajkumar Immanuel,

Palayamkottai

High time moral classes are resumed

This refers to recent news reports - ‘Five students suspended for vandalising classroom’ and ‘Class X boy dies after scuffle with three students.’ Nowadays, there is a rise in such incidents among college and school students. In the yesteryears, moral classes were conducted in schools to lay stress on good values and behaviour. They helped in moulding the students’ character. But, in today’s digital world, students’ addiction to Smartphones play havoc on their lives. Do they know that playing scary games and watching horror movies affect their mental equilibrium and they are subjected to stress? Hence, it is high time moral classes are resumed.

S. Nallasivan,

Tirunelveli

Signals not working

Automatic traffic signals, thanks to sponsors, were installed at many road intersections in Nagercoil recently. However they were never made ‘operational’; they are just used as warning posts, flashing red lights. Considering the ever increasing accidents and traffic congestion, I request the police authorities to ensure that these facilities are used as proper traffic signals.

O. Abdul Rahuman,

Nagercoil

Treat waste water

Two open drains carrying waste water from Kottaram are let into Agasthiyar Pudukulam and Anavikulam. Water from these two tanks are used for irrigation and bathing. Due to this, not only the tank water is polluted but also the fertility of the irrigating lands is affected. The authorities are requested to treat the drainage water from the houses before letting it into the tanks.

C Ramdhas,

Kottaram

Health hazard

In urban areas of Kanniyakumari district, waste is dumped indiscriminately. And stagnant pools of sewage water become breeding grounds for mosquitoes, leading to the spread of various diseases. As prevention is better than cure, I request the Health Department to fumigate at short intervals and spray anti-larvae chemicals at these places.

K. Chelliah,

Aundivillai

Vaccine available

This is with reference to the news item about only 27% of Indians having taken precautionary dose of COVID vaccination. Many are not aware of the availability of the vaccine in Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital. Awareness must be created through health workers who go door-to-door for inspecting breeding grounds of mosquitoes. The Corporation should also conduct special vaccination camps.

Rajakumar Arulanandham,

Palayamkottai

Protect elephants

It is shocking to read about rising elephant deaths due to electrocution. Officials of the Forest and Tangedco must be more vigilant where such accidents happen. More camera traps, radio collars, round the clock surveillance and use of natural elephant repellents such as beehives, and raising plants such as ginger, cocoa, sisal, oil seed and chilli near power lines and railway tracks could keep the jumbos out of trouble.

Monita Sutherson,

Nagercoil.