Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

March 19, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST

Restrict parking

Since the Mahatma Gandhi market in Palayamkottai has been demolished to make way for a modern market under Smart Cities Mission, the shops have been shifted to the nearby Police Quarters ground. But the movement and parking of vehicles of the owners of the makeshift shops disrupt traffic flow. I request the authorities concerned to restrict mini lorries from entering the market premises and parking of two-wheelers on the sides of pathways inside the shopping area.

Rajakumar Arulanandham

Palayamkottai

ADVERTISEMENT

OROP issue

This is with reference to ‘SC raps Ministry of Defence over OROP arrear payment dues (March 14). Four lakh army personal have died during the pendency of One Rank One Pension is saddening. Adding insult to injury, a G.O. of MoD dated January 20, 2023 stated the arrears would be paid in four instalments. The SC has advised the MoD to withdraw its G.O. and also asked the government to submit the details of OROP beneficiaries. Pension is not alms but a reward for people who worked hard during their service years.

G. Purushothaman,

Tirunelveli

Unmanned booth

Buses stop exactly at Samadhanapuram Corner in Palayamkottai and cause inconvenience to other road users. I request the Commissioner of Police to equip the unused booth nearby with PA system and depute a constable at least during peak hours, as in Murugankurichi, to ensure free traffic flow.

Kiruba Arul,

Tirunelveli

Vande Bharat Express

It takes 14 hours from Kanniyakumari to Chennai to cover a distance of 745 km. Kanyakumari attracts more than 10 lakh visitors every year. If Vande Bharat Express is operated between Kanniyakumari and Chennai, travel time can be considerably reduced.

G. Stanley Jeyasingh,

Nagercoil

Expedite auction centre work

Work on construction of a banana auction centre at Kalakkad is going at a slow pace. Farmers feel the present season is favourable with high prices for banana and it will last till June. So, the work must be expedited.Moreover, since pisanam paddy harvest is in full swing, due to heavy demand for harvest machines, private operators charge ₹2,600 per hour. So, Agricultural Engineering department must mobilise machines from nearby districts and charge reasonably.

A. Kaja Nazimudeen,

Eruvadi

Relay road

A one-km stretch of road that connects Karthigaivadali with North Soorankudy stands neglected. With the black topping completely gone, the road is full of potholes. People riding vehicles have a tough time negotiating this stretch. I request the Nagercoil Corporation to relay it.

P .Ganesan,

Nagercoil

Stray dog menace

The road from Perumalpuram junction to Reddiyarpatti via Jeba Garden is full of eateries. Stray dog menace is high here. They run amuck, cross the road, chase one another and indulge in fierce fights, thus affecting traffic flow. Two-wheeler riders are the most affected. I request the authorities to catch the canines, sterlise, and relocate them away from city limits.

A.M.N. Pandian,

Tirunelveli

Raise height

There is a small bridge on a canal adjoining Kaverkulam Therivillai railway gate the boundary walls of which are almost the same height as that of Vadukanpatu -Swamithoopu road bisecting the Kanniyakumari-Nagercoil railway tracks. Sometimes two-wheeler riders slip into the canal and get injured. I request the railways to raise the height of the boundary walls of the bridge.

C. Ramdhas,

Kottaram

‘Adangal’ on Net

Patta field maps available online helps farmer and landowners to a large extent. Further it minimises malpractices. Nowadays, farmers are advised to obtain ‘adangal’ from VAO. There are hardships and hidden agendas in the procedures. So, the 10(1) ‘adangal’ should also be made available online like patta.

N. Murugesan,

Radhapuram

Signal needed

A road from Sivanthipatti joins the South Highground Road near Blind School playground. To put a check on speed of vehicles and prevent accidents, either spead breakers on either side of the road or traffic signal must be erected at this spot.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Palayamkottai