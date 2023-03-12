Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

March 12, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST

Carbon dust

After the last week’s drizzle in Thoothukudi, there was a coat of black carbon dust on open terraces and window sills. It happened following a moderate rain on the next day too. Even in other days these black powder coating is noticed on a lesser scale. The source can be from automobile emissions and from the flue gas stack of thermal station. Ash content of Indian coal is 30% to 40% and the electrostatic precipitators (ESP) in the emission stream may not be efficacious due to wear and tear and ageing. Improved versions of ESP will be available. It is high time the authorities took prevent steps before air quality index falls further. TNPCB may conduct air quality monitoring near the vicinity of thermal power stations before health-related issues crop up.

J. Edison Devakaram,

Thoothukudi

ADVERTISEMENT

Extend median

Absence of median near Medical College Road junction on Thoothukudi-Palayamkottai highway results in frequent accidents and traffic snarls. Motorists find it difficult to get into and out of Kamaraj Nagar-Medical College main road. The median that has been erected up to Government Polytechnic College should be extended till railway overbridge in Third Mile. This would help those going to medical college, Kamaraj Nagar, Kirubai Nagar and adjoining Ganesa Nagar and Sankar Colony.

J. Jeyasingh Satyaraj,

Thoothukudi

Erect more signals

Palayamkottai Road in Thoothukudi witnesses heavy traffic as it gives access to Collector’s office, major educational institutions, places of worship and many residential areas. It is laudable that an automatic traffic signal has been erected at the junction near V.O.C. College. But from here to Third Mile; there is continuous flow of traffic, making it difficult for people to enter into this stretch from the side roads. Two or more signals on this stretch will ease the problem.

Prabhakar Samson

Thoothukudi

Immediate action

Kudos to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for taking immediate action to stop the rumours about migrant workers. Superintendents of Police interacted with migrant workers in many places, reassuring them about their safety. Now, they will work with peace and confidence. It is not without reason that Tamil Nadu is celebrated as the place that provides means for livelihood to the visitors (Vantharai Vazha Vaikum Tamizhagam)

M. Meeran Sahib,

Kallidaikurichi

Polluting river

One could see from the bridge across the Tamirabharani on North Bypass Road in Tirunelveli, people washing vehicles thus polluting the river with oil and dirt. This river supplies drinking water to people, cattle and irrigates crops till it joins the sea at Kayal in Thoothukudi district. This practice should be stopped forthwith by all means. The approach paths that are wide enough for cars to reach the river should be blocked with a narrow opesning for people going to take bath. Fitting CCTV cameras on the bridge side by the police will also help.

Rajakumar Arulanandham

Palayamkottai

Relay properly

Motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, face a nightmarish experience while driving at night in Perumalpuram area comprising NGO colonies and other areas. The reasons are uneven road cuts and elevated high speed breakers. The road was cut while fixing water meters to provide 24 hour supply..While welcoming the welfare measures, the service providers are requested to relay the roads in a proper manner after the work is over..

A. Gomathinayagam

Tirunelveli

Payments not made on time

Even after linking the Aadhaar card, the quarterly payment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi is not credited to the farmers’ bank accounts. I request the authorities concerned to ensure that the payments are made on time.

Ramdhas Chandrasekharan,

Kottaram