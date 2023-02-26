Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

February 26, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST

Shortage of stamp papers

There is an acute shortage of stamp paper in the denomination of ₹1,000, ₹5,000, ₹10,000, ₹15,000, and ₹25,000 in the Treasury for the past one month. Hence, buyers of immovable properties among others are put to much hardship. I request the Treasury authorities will look into the matter and supply non-judicial stamp papers in these denominations as early as possible.

G. Muthuramalingam

Panagudi

Frame a schedule

Mosquito menace has become unbearable in Jeyalani Colony and nearby areas in Thoothukudi. Though Corporation health officials take steps to contain it by fumigation, the purpose is not served as it is done in a sporadic manner. They should frame a schedule to do fumigation at short intervals to end the menace

S. Prabhakar,

Thoothukudi

Repair roads

A good number of roads in Agasteeswaram panchayat union in Kanniyakumari district are riddled with potholes and are not usable. Some of the stretches also require speed-breakers. I request the authroties concerned to repair the roads at the earliest.

K. Chelliah,

Aundivillai

Milk in bottles

Regarding the report, ‘Court suggests …. milk in glass bottles,“ to get rid of plastic pouches, the court has suggested selling milk in glass bottles. Of course, in the early 70s, Aavin sold milk in bottles only. In the late 70s, automatic milk vending machines were introduced by Amul and Mother Diary. With much advances in technology, it should not be difficult for Aavin to introduce such booths in cities on a trial basis. Although the machines are a bit costly, they will be beneficial in the long run. The cost of pouching the milk and transportation will come down. Aavin customers can be issued prepaid smart cards to get milk from kiosks.

J. Edison Devakaram

Thoothukudi

Not many trains

There are limited train services between Tirunelveli and Thiruvananthapuram during daytime, though a lot of passengers travel on this route. There are not enough connecting trains in Nagercoil also. Hence, the. Tirunelveli – Nagercoil train (06641 and 06642) should be extended to Kochuveli. The Thiruvananthapuram - Nagercoil train (06433-06428) should be extended to Tirunelveli. If these two trains are extended, direct train service will be available on this route in morning and evening hours.

Christine John Selvaraj,

Tirunelveli

One more link road needed

This is with reference to the report on plan to lay a new road to connect the national highway at Reddiarpatti with Maharaja Nagar, and another road to connect Melapalayam and Pettai without entering Tirunelveli Town. It is certain that if the above two new road proposals are taken up and completed early, the traffic congestion at Maharaja Nagar and Melapalayam could be reduced to a great extent. Similarly, another road junction which requires attention is N.G.O. Colony Vilakku at Trivandrum Road. Vehicular traffic at these places has increased manifold. Hence, a road can be laid to link RTO office 80 ft. road with Trivandrum Road without touching the Sudalai Kovil Road.

S. Nallasivan,

Tirunelveli