Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

February 19, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST

Street lights

Illumination from street lights is blocked by branches of trees in many places of South High Ground Road in Palayamkottai as either the light poles have been installed near the trees or under their branches. The Corporation authorities should take action to ensure that the street lights serve the purpose for which they were installed.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Palayamkottai

All rule violators must be penalised

It is welcome that Tirunelveli City police are harsh on two-wheeler riders not wearing helmets. But it is a common sight to see college girls, even two on the pillion, riding two-wheelers, and without wearing helmets, too. Unfortunately, they gain the sympathy of policemen. I request the police not to show favoritism and ensure that they are also penalised if they violate traffic rules.

Kiruba Arul,

Tirunelveli

Switch on lights

Though Courtallam-Mathalamparai road has many blind spots, there are no warning signs to alert road users. To compound problems, lights are not switched on, particularly number 10 to 15. Representations made to the Highways Department and local body authorities are in vain. Besides, on the one hand, water is leaking near a culvert on this stretch and going waste. On the other hand, Melagaram Town Panchayat is not ready to provide piped drinking water to Lake View Colony residents, saying the water line is 10 km away. Will the authorities concerned make a survey on the stretch and set right the switching on of the lights and plug the leakage, and also install safety signage on the said road stretch.

A. Sathasivam,

Courtallam

Reduce rent

There is a panchayat marriage hall in Eruvadi in Tirunelveli district which is used to be let on a rent of ₹15,000 a day ever since it was built four years back. After the new government took over, it has been increased to ₹45,000. So economically weak people find it difficult to take it on rent. Though public and political parties have sent petitions to the Collector and Ministers, no action has been taken to revert to the old rent. It must be noted that the cost of building the marriage hall was met by utilising ₹50 lakh each from the panchayat and MLA constituency development fund.

A. Kaja Nazimudeen,

Eruvadi

Health scheme

Many hospitals do not give treatment under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana-Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (PMJAY-CMCHIS), for reasons best known to them, though people are led to believe that it is available. As this is a scheme formulated to help the poor and the needy, such hospitals must be directed to display on their notice board, in local language, the details of diseases or surgeries covered under the scheme, and the conditions to avail them.

Ramdhas Chandrasekharan,

Kottaram

Good proposal

This is with reference to the article ‘Forest Department may relocate people resettled in elephant corridors in Idukki.’ It is a good proposal by the Forest Department in Idukki to relocate people who have resettled in elephant corridors at Chinnakkanal and Santhanpura panchayats. In addition to habitat loss, elephant-human conflict arises due to building of resorts and private properties in elephant corridors. Finding obstacles on their passage, elephants cause damage to life and property. Several elephants are also killed by power supply wires and railway lines. This relocation plan of people from 301 Colony is one of the most feasible measures to combat the jumbo menace.

Monita Sutherson,

Nagercoil