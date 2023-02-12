Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

February 12, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST

No SOP

Apropos to the report “Seven asphyxiated…,“ these incidents are reported too often . Yet, standard operating procedures (SOP) for a man entering into a confined space is not available in the open domain. Since the tank, in this case, is an edible oil storage facility, the most plausible reason may be lack of oxygen and not hazardous gases. Oxymeter is available which gives percentage of oxygen in a confined space in real time. Lowering a lighted candle will also help to know whether it is hazardous to enter. After the collapse of the first two victims, fellow workers following suit indicates lack of supervisory staff. A safety belt with a buddy outside is a must. After compensation is paid, system improvements never happen. This is a wakeup call for small scale units. Accidents never happen, they are caused.

J. Edison Devakaram,

Thoothukudi

Short terminate trains

The railway plans to short terminate Thiruvananthapuram – Silchar weekly at Coimbatore and Thiruvananthapuram - Nizamuddin Express at Ernakulam. Likewise Tirunelveli- Bilaspur weekly, which starts at an odd hour of 1.15 hours and serves passengers from Kerala only can be short terminated at Kochuveli as terminal development work has been completed there. Instead, Thiruvananthapuram - Veraval Express and and Kochuveli - Shri Ganganagar Express can be extended to Tirunelveli. This train connects the outskirts of Mumbai and benefit more people and generate more revenue.

B. Siva Kumar,

Nagercoil

Train to Varanasi

It is learnt that Kanniyakumari – Varanasi train service has been planned. It must be operated via Tirunelveli, Madurai, Dindigul and Tiruchi. If there is any problem in starting this train from Kanniyakumari, loss-making trains from Kanniyakumari on the circular route (15905/15906 & 16381/16382) can be short terminated at Kochuveli/Trivandrum. By doing so, the problem of congestion at Kanniyakumari and Nagercoil stations can be totally solved and new trains can be introduced.

S. RajKumar,

Valliyoor

Extend trains

A large number of passengers travel on the Tirunelveli - Nagercoil - Thiruvananthapuram route. Due to non-availability of trains for most part of the day, passengers have the only option to take buses. Even the Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur and Tirunelveli-Sengottai branch lines have four pairs of trains during the day with convenient timings. Hence, the railways must consider extension of 06641 / 06642 Tirunelveli -Nagercoil express special to Kochuveli and 06433/06428 Thiruvananthapuram – Nagercoil express special to Tirunelveli.

A. Charles,

Marthandam

Keypad position

Banks are switching over to bi-functional cash machines (ATM/CDM) to dispense and receive cash. In these machines, the keypad is located in such a position that it is difficult for senior citizens to clearly view and key in numbers. Some use torch on their mobile phones to see the keypad clearly. These manoevoures take more time which naturally invites the annoyance of youngsters waiting behind. The RBI should issue guidelines to make the operation smooth for senior citizens.

P. Ganesan,

Nagercoil

Raise interest rates

The Finance Minister has announced that deposit limit for Senior Citizen Savings Scheme would be doubled to ₹30 lakh and Monthly Income Savings Scheme to ₹ 9 lakh. The number of senior citizens who get their retirement benefits of more than ₹30 Lakh will be very few and they may not be able to invest all the money in these schemes as they may have housing loans, marriage expenses of their wards, and for their higher studies. Instead, the government can increase interest rates for these schemes, so that people who depend on the interest can spend their lives peacefully in these days of spiralling prices of goods and services.

S. Nallasivan,

Tirunelveli

Send it by post

Pensioners in Tirunelveli district have been instructed to collect their new health Insurance card from the sub-treasury or the treasury functioning within the Collectorate. Unfortunately, the aged and frail pensioners find it difficult to visit the Collectorate to collect the card. The best option is to send the health card by post with the assistance of Postal Department. Even the Insurance company with which the government has tie-up for the purpose can be instructed to do so since their address and phone numbers are available in their records. Now it is not late and at least the cards of those who have not received it might be sent by post.

Rajakumar Arulanandham

Palayamkottai