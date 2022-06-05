Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail

Protruding manhole lid

Whenever attending to underground drainage problem, Corporation sanitary workers in Tirunelveli dig the road and open the lid of the manhole. When the job is done, the workers leave the lid protruding above the road level. This proves dangerous to two-wheeler riders. I request the supervising authorities to put a check to this problem and ensure that the lids are properly closed and leveled up to the surface of the road so that accidents are averted.

Rajakumar Arulanandham

Palayamkottai

App installation

The ‘Kaval Uthavi’ App launched by Tamil Nadu police for easy accessibility by public in case of emergency has many good features. But during the installation of the App, people are apprehensive of giving personal details of three persons besides their own. Therefore, I request the top brass to simplify the installation process so that it can have a wider reach.

V. Ganesan,

Tirunelveli

Postmortem facility

There are three government hospitals and many primary health centres in Radhapuram taluk. But none has postmortem facility. So, it is done in far away Nagercoil at a huge expenditure for the kin of the deceased. As not everybody can spend ₹20,000 to ₹25,000 for the same, the medical and police departments can work out a solution wherein postmortem is done in a hospital under the jurisdiction of the local police station concerned.

N. Murugesan,

Radhapuram

Bus service

Deluxe city buses are operated on MGR Central Bus Stand - Palayankottai - Tirunelveli Junction route. Similar facility may be provided from Tirunelveli Town to Tirunelveli Junction. TheTNSTC may operate the Tirunelveli Town to MGR Central Bus Stand deluxe bus service via Tirunelveli junction.

Shanmugasubramanian,

Tirunelveli

Less road space

Haphazard parking of vehicles in front of shops has narrowed down carriage space in Eruvadi, causing hardship to road users. The authorities concerned must take action immediately to bring order.

A. Kaja Nazimudeen,

Eruvadi

Act now

The famous Nellaiappar Temple Aani Car festival will take place in July. As the car festival was not conducted for the last two years due to the pandemic, it is sure that this time a large crowd of devotees from all the southern districts will assemble in the four car streets to witness the car festival. So all the roads and platforms in the four Car Streets must be strengthened so as to withstand the load of the car and the heavy All government agencies should chalk out a plan of action now itself for the successful conduct of the festival.

S. Nallasivan,

Tirunelveli

Parking issue

It is learnt that Thoothukudi corporation has resolved to levy parking fees for vehicles parked on all major roads. The idea behind this decision is to avoid haphazard parking which leads to chaotic traffic and accidents. This may attract the wrath of the public rather than solving the issue. The corporation is also planning to acquire 10 acres of land in the outskirts of the city at the southern end. Of this, two acres may be allotted for establishing a parking lot for vehicles coming from Tiruchendur end. Round trip shuttle service can be run from this parking lot to the city. A similar parking lot shall be created near the Collectorate too to ease congestion.

J. Edison Devakaram,

Thoothukudi

It is heartening to learn that the Forest Department has proposed eco-safari tourism at Vallanad deer park. At the same time, the authorities concerned must ensure that other wild animals in the Vallanad range are not disturbed or poached and the park environment remains without wastes and food leftovers.

A.M.N. Pandian,

Tirunelveli

PDS rice smuggling

Smuggling of PDS rice to Kerala has become rampant especially through Kaliyakkavilai checkpost. Instead of catching the culprits at the State borders, vigil must be stepped up at the source - civil supplies godowns and ration shops. It is suspected that officials are hand in gloves with the smugglers. The system must be fool-proof to prevent the smuggling.

Kiruba Arul,

Tirunelveli

Open waiting room

Before the pandemic, an air-conditioned waiting room functioned at Tirunelveli junction. By paying ₹20 per hour, elderly people and women with infants could use the facility in comfort, especially during summer. Now that there is normality in operation of trains, this facility can be reopened.

Rajakumar Arulanandham,

Palayamkottai.

Negative reporting

Nineteen children and two adults were killed in a shooting at a primary school in Texas, USA. Media reports did not carry gruesome photographs of the deceased. But horrible and cruel episodes are narrated and telecast every day in our country. This kind of openness in showing violent extremism is likely to create mental duress among the youth. Hate crimes and ‘honour killings’ of the southern districts of Tamilnadu are very similar to what we see in cinemas and crime diaries of various investigative reports. The authorities concerned are requested to strictly prohibit cruel display of violence and negative reporting.

G. Stanley Jeyasingh,

Nagercoil