Tirunelveli police team in Kerala to secure NEET coaching centre owner

A special team of police from Tirunelveli is in Kerala to secure a private NEET coaching centre owner charged with caning his students after a video was released by a former employee two days ago.

The complainant stated that the coaching centre owner, Jalaludeen Ahmed of Kerala, caned some of his students under the guise of disciplining them. It is said that the owner had spotted the students sleeping in the classroom.

In another video, the former employee told the police that Jalaludeen hurled a footwear at some girl students as they had not placed them properly.

Summons served

The police said the special team had gone in search of Jalaludeen as it had information that he was hiding in Kerala, apprehending arrest.

Meanwhile, summons had been served on some employees and former employees of the coaching centre. A few students who had studied there in the past too had been asked to share information, a police officer said.

On Saturday, officers from the Social Welfare Department and the Child Protection Committee visited the coaching centre and interacted with inmates. The basic amenities were also checked.

Two days ago, State Human Rights Committee member Kannadasan, who was in the city on an official visit, inspected the coaching centre and met some of the students.