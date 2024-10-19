Tirunelveli police book NEET coaching centre trainer for caning students; State human rights panel member visits premises

The Tirunelveli city police have registered a case against the trainer of a private NEET coaching centre on charges of beating students with a cane and hurling footwear at girl students.

On a complaint from Ameer Hussain, of Thalaiyuthu, the Melapalayam police registered a case against the trainer, Jalaludeen Ahmed, of Kerala. The attack on students, which was captured on a CCTV camera, triggered widespread outrage.

The police said that Jalaludeen had been operating the JAL NEET Academy in Tirunelveli for over two years. It had been coaching students from Krishnagiri, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Madurai, and Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu and some parts of Kerala.

Sources said that Hussain had worked at the coaching centre, and his services were terminated recently. He alleged that on September 25, Jalaludeen repeatedly caned some students after he spotted them sleeping in class. In one video, a man is seen hurling footwear at girl students. The complainant said that the man was Jalaludeen.

The complainant said that the students were expected to leave their footwear in the space earmarked for them at the centre. However, when Jalaludeen found the footwear not placed in order, he hurled them at the students.

Based on the video, the Melapalayam police filed cases under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and other Acts.

Inquiries held

State Human Rights Commission member V. Kannadasan, who was in Tirunelveli on an official visit, was informed of the complaint. He visited the centre and held inquiries with some students. Speaking to mediapersons, he said that the police had filed a case against the trainer. The police should investigate and submit their report. The SHRC would take up the case suo motu and submit its findings to the State government, he said.

