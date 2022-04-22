Tirunelveli-PF pensioners’ adalat on May 5

TIRUNELVELI

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will conduct the ‘pension adalat’ at the EPFO office at NGO Colony here on May 5 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m for speedy redressal of grievances of EPF pensioners of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts.

In a statement, Regional PF Commissioner – I, Ganesh Kumar Jani said pensioners having long-pending grievances may send their representations by post or submit the same in EPFO Office in person on or before April 30 so as to appraise the status of the action taken on the grievances of petitioners on the day of ‘pension adalat’ to be held on May 5.

The representations may be addressed to Regional PF Commissioner – I, EPFO, Regional Office, Bhavishya Nidhi Bhavan, NGO ‘B’ Colony, Tirunelveli – 627007 duly mentioned ‘Nationwide Pension Adalat’ on the top of the envelop along with mobile phone / contact phone number, he said.