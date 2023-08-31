BJP functionary’s murder triggers tension in Tirunelveli

August 31, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Tension prevailed at Moolikulam near Palayamkottai after a BJP functionary was murdered on Wednesday night.

Police said C. Jegan, 34, of Moolikulam near Palayamkottai, who was the Tirunelveli district youth wing general secretary of the BJP, was attacked by a six-member gang even as he was speaking with his friends in the village on Wednesday night. He was rushed to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, but he died on the way.

During investigation, Palayamkottai police found that Jegan was facing several criminal cases registered in various police stations of Tirunelveli city and Seythunganallur in Thoothukudi district.

With the CCTV footages collected from the scene of crime and nearby places, the police picked up six persons for interrogation. The police said Jegan was involved in various activities to promote himself within the party, which could have antagonised his political opponents. The police are also probing the enmity he had earned during a temple festival in the village.

Meanwhile, demanding the arrest of the assailants, Jegan’s relatives and the BJP cadre blocked the road at busy Murugankurichi Signal and told the police that they would not receive the body until the perpetrators were arrested. “Since this murder has been orchestrated as per the instructions of a DMK office-bearer here, he should be arrested,” they said.

Tirunelveli MLA Nainar Nagenthran, who met the protesters, said women protesters had been forcibly removed from the spot and hence a case should be registered against the policemen under the Schedule Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

“Since all the accused are affiliated to the ruling DMK, the police are trying to crush the protest being organised for a genuine reason,” Mr. Nagenthran said.

The protest was withdrawn after the police assured the protesters that all the accused in the murder would be arrested.

