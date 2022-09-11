Tirunelveli-Palakkad Express derails at Tirunelveli junction yard

Coach re-railed after three hours, two other trains delayed

The Hindu Bureau Tirunelveli
September 11, 2022 11:18 IST

Railway staff undertake re-railing measures after Palakkad- Tirunelveli Express derailed at the yard in Tirunelveli railway station in the early hours on September 11, 2022 | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Departure of two unreserved express specials suffered a delay of up to two hours after Palakkad- Tirunelveli Express derailed at the yard in Tirunelveli railway station in the early hours of Sunday.

Railway sources said four wheels of a coach of the Palakkad- Tirunelveli Express got off the track at around 5.30 a.m. when the empty rake was being shunted in the yard.

Consequently, the rakes of Tirunelveli- Nagercoil unreserved express special and Tirunelveli- Tiruchendur unreserved express special got off the track inside the yard.

The derailed coach was rerailed at around 8.45 a.m., a railway official said.

