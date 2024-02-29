Tirunelveli - Mettupalayam Express to run three days a week soon

February 29, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - MADURAI

Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh chaired a meeting of Members of Parliament, who represent areas coming under the jurisdiction of Madurai railway division, here on Thursday.

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan, speaking to the press after the meeting, said they received reply from him for the 18 queries which they had raised over the past one year.

He said the railways had assured that the frequency of Tirunelveli - Mettupalayam Express would be increased from weekly to tri-weekly. “We called for increasing the frequency of Tiruchi-Howrah Express to thrice a week and to extend it to Madurai once a week. We also asked for extending the Hyderabad -Tambaram Express to Nagercoil to would benefit people from so many districts south of Chennai,” he added.

More importantly, he said, he had requested for constituting a joint committee comprising Madurai Collector, Corporation Commissioner and railway authorities to work out a plan to establish a second railway terminal at Koodal Nagar in Madurai.

Tiruchi MP S. Thirunavukkarasar said the zonal meeting which was convened once a year should also include at least one member from the Railway Board. “Since no member from the Board is present, we are being told by the officials that they have to discuss with the Board members, which hinders every move that is being taken by the elected representatives,” he added.

He called for resumption of Kamban Express. “The railway authorities say they have sanctioned construction of two overbridges in Pudukkottai and that they have asked the State government to share the cost, he said

Theni MP O.P. Raveendranath Kumar said the Chennai Central to Bodinayakkanur train should be operated daily instead of three days a week. “Moreover, the passenger train from Madurai reaches Bodinayakkanur at 10.30 a.m. The departure time in Madurai can be advanced so that it can be used by students and office-goers,” he added.

He spoke about inadequate staff strength at Bodinayakkanur railway station and called for posting more staff there.

Rajya Sabha MP R. Dharmar said he had requested the authorities to operate a Vande Bharat Express from Chennai to Rameswaram and to operate more trains from Rameswaram from all parts of the State as a large number of people visited the island town.

Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko, through a statement, demanded reopening of Karivalamvandanallur railway station. To manage more trains, the number of platforms at Tirunelveli and Senkottai should be increased, he said. “The railway platform extension work at Tiruchendur, Tirunelveli and Senkottai should be expedited,” he added. He also called for operating a special train from Tirunelveli to Bengaluru via Tenkasi.

MP Karti P. Chidambaram was also present at the meeting.

Earlier, the General Manager gave a presentation on various development works completed in the Division and about the ongoing projects. He detailed work taken up under Amrit Bharat scheme, new trains introduced, stoppages provided, extension of train services and increase in speed of train services in the division.

Sharad Srivastava, Divisional Railway Manager, along with Principal Head of the Departments of Southern Railway, including Desh Ratan Gupta , Principal Chief Engineer; N. Sreekumar, Principal Chief Operations Manager; and Neenu Ittyerah, Principal Chief Commercial Manager, were present.