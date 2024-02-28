GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tirunelveli-Melapalayam new line commissioned

February 28, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MADURAI

Hours after Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru, Anant Madhukar Chowdhary, cleared the newly-laid additional line between Tirunelveli and Melapalayam railway stations for passenger traffic, Chennai-bound Ananthapuri Express was operated on the up line on Wednesday late evening.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited has completed doubling of tracks between Madurai and Aralvaimozhi in Kanniyakumari district with the commissioning of a 3.6 km small stretch of new line between Tirunelveli and Melapalayam railway stations.

CRS conducted the statutory inspection of the electrified double line section. After a speed trial held later in the day, he cleared the new track for goods and passenger traffic. The work has been carried as part of Vanchi Maniyachchi -Nagercoil doubling work in Madurai and Thiruvananthapuram divisions of Southern Railway.

Only 13 km stretch of work between Aralvaimozhi and Nagercoil is left for completion in the entire Madurai-Thoothukudi/Vanchi Maniyachchi-Nagercoil doubling with electrification project.

“The remaining stretch will be commissioned by March,” a railway official said. Similarly, a minor work has to be taken up in Tirunelveli railway yard for providing seamless simultaneous operation of train on both lines, he added.

