Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital gets mammogram facility

October 20, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TVMCH) added one more facility on Friday as Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu inaugurated a mammogram, which is used to detect breast cancer.

The Speaker appealed to women above the age of 40 to undergo mammogram since early detection of cancer was vital for curing the disease completely.

“As the government has established this facility to save the women from breast cancer, women, in case of any suspicion, should undergo mammogram,” he said.

Breast cancer survivors shared their experiences on the occasion.

Dean, TVMCH, Revathi Balan and senior doctors of TVMCH were present.