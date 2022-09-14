Tirunelveli Mayor inspects ward 16, inaugurates road laying work

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor P.M. Saravanan on Wednesday inspected ward 16 in Tirunelveli Zone of the Corporation to ascertain the civic issues affecting the residents.

The Mayor inaugurated the renovated public toilet on Laaluhaapuram East Street and inspected the drinking water taps installed along the streets and the drainage channels. When he saw sewage water discharged from houses stagnating at a few places, he instructed officials to desilt the drainage channels properly to ensure free flow of the liquid waste.

He also ordered them to get desilt the drainage channels immediately and properly and install poles for streetlights in Kirshnaperi area, where a badly damaged public toilet would be repaired and put into use shortly.

“Since some of the areas of Laaluhaapuram have been left out in the underground drainage scheme, steps will be taken to include these areas also so as to check the flow of liquid waste from the houses onto the roads,” said Mr. Saravanan, who selected a spot for constructing a bus-shelter in the area under the Smart Cities Mission.

After inspecting the ongoing repair of the public toilet on Palantqi Street, the Mayor, while receiving petitions from the public, visited Sailappan Street to inspect drinking water supply.

Mr. Saravanan also inaugurated the laying of road from Arunagiri Theatre to Lakshmi Mahal on an outlay of ₹50 lakh. Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju and Assistant Commissioner of Tirunelveli Zone Venkatraman were present.