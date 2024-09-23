Tirunelveli man alleges son’s ‘poonool’ was cut, police deny incident

A man has filed a complaint with the police alleging that four unidentified persons cut off the ‘poonool’ (sacred thread) of his 24-year-old son at Thiyagaraja Nagar in Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli on Saturday evening. Leaders of the BJP and some Hindu outfits have condemned the alleged incident. However, following preliminary investigation, the Tirunelveli City Police, denied such an incident took place.

The complainant, M Sundar (58) of TVS Nagar, under Perumalpuram Police Station limits, said the incident happened at 14th South Street Corner around 4.30 pm on Saturday when his son Akhilesh (24) was proceeding to attend a religious event at Asthiga Samaj in Thiyagaraja Nagar. The accused were bike-borne, he said.

Mr Sundar filed the complaint on Saturday night and the Perumalpuram Police recorded it in the Community Service Register (CSR).

On Monday, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan met Mr Sundar and his family members and inquired about the alleged incident.

The Tamil Nadu Brahmins Association state president N Narayanan, said, the Tirunelveli City Police Commissioner has promised swift action in this connection, “which is consoling”. He added, “Brahmins will not be cowed down by such attacks and instead will taken it on boldly and appropriately”. Hindu Munnani state secretary K. Kutralanathan of Tirunelveli in social media post alleged any delayed and reluctant action by the police would only encourage the attackers.“If the police are reluctant [to act], the public will be forced to chase and thrash these perpetrators,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Tirunelveli City Police in a statement said on Monday evening that the Inquiry Officer of the incident examined the CCTV footage collected from the scene and the surrounding areas. “After reviewing the footage and inquiring the witnesses present, the inquiry revealed that there was no evidence of individuals on a two-wheeler snatching the sacred thread of Mr. Akhilesh,” the statement said.

