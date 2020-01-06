‘Tirunelveli junction bus stand to become operational by December-end’

The Tirunelveli junction bus-stand, which is being reconstructed under the Smart City programme on an outlay of ₹79 crore, will become operational by December, Chief Executive Officer of Tirunelveli Smart City Special Purpose Vehicle V. Narayanan Nair said.

Addressing reporters here on Monday, he said the ongoing reconstruction of the bus stand had picked-up after clearing initial hurdles such as profuse seepage of water due to recent rain and the legal impediments caused by a few traders who had their shops in the bus stand complex.

‘Stay orders cleared’

“The bottlenecks, including a few stay orders obtained from the court by tenants of the bus,stand building against demolition orders, have been cleared, and reconstruction work has picked up momentum. Hence, operation of buses from the bus stand will resume before December-end,” he said.

Basement parking and ground level bus bays would be ready before December-end so that the buses now being operated from the temporary bus stand at Exhibition Grounds could be operated from the bus stand even as work on the first and the second floors would continue.

The Smart City Board of Directors had approved 19 more development works, costing ₹310.64 crore, under the Centre-funded Smart City project to be executed at a total cost of ₹990 crore to be implemented in Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai in addition to the projects already approved by the Board.

Sewage treatment

One of the projects cleared by the Board was expected to put an end to complaints on discharge of partially treated sewage into irrigation channel from the sewage ponds at Ramaiyanpatti, where underground sewage of the city was being collected in open ponds to be treated naturally.

“A sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 58 million litres per day, adopting batch reactor method, will be established at Ramaiyanpatti compost yard on an outlay of ₹60 crore. This plant will treat the sewage and cent per cent treated water will be released from the plant, which can be used for irrigation,” Dr. Nair said.

VOC Stadium would be modernised at a cost of ₹22 crore with an amphitheatre and multi-level car parking would come up at Vaeinthaankulam new bus stand premises at a cost of ₹14 crore.