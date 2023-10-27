HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tirunelveli Junction bus stand to be ready before December 15

October 27, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin inspecting the Junction bus stand renovation work in Tirunelveli on Friday.

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin inspecting the Junction bus stand renovation work in Tirunelveli on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Tirunelveli Junction bus stand will be ready for operation in mid-December, Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin has said.

 While inspecting the Tirunelveli Junction Bus Stand, which is being rebuilt under the ‘Smart City Mission’ scheme, Mr. Udhayanidhi said the inauguration of the bus terminus, which got delayed due to legal impediments, would happen before December 15 after completion of works by November 30.

 “More than 90% of the works on the bus terminus have been completed,” he informed.

At a function held at Tirunelveli Corporation’s Trade Centre, Mr. Udhayanidhi disbursed welfare measures including orders for receiving ‘Mahalir Urimai Thogai’ to 8,844 beneficiaries to the tune of ₹157.33 crore in the presence of Speaker M. Appavu and Minister for Finance and Electricity Thangam Thennarasu.

 “A total of 1.06 crore women are getting this monthly assistance. This scheme is to be replicated in a few more southern States,” he said after handing over the debit cards to the beneficiaries.

 He also launched the students’ harmony programme, ‘Anbaadum Mundril’ on the occasion as the district had witnessed in the recent past clashes among the students on caste-lines. This pilot project would be implemented in 105 high and higher secondary schools in the district with the active participation of education, police, revenue, local administration, sports and skill development departments and psychologists and counsellors from Madurai-based M.S. Chellamuthu Foundation.

 The programme will assess the psychology of the children and address the issues through scientific approach.

 “It is a sincere attempt to put an end to the enmity or clashes among the school students through sustained psychological but play-way intervention,” District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, a qualified medical doctor, said.

 He later chaired a review meeting held at the Collectorate.

 Secretary, Department of Special Schemes Dares Ahmed, Corporation Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao, Mayor P.M. Saravanan, Tirunelveli MP S. Gnanathiraviam, MLAs M. Abdul Wahab and Ruby R. Manoharan and Deputy Mayor K. R. Raju were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.