Tirunelveli Junction bus stand to be ready before December 15

October 27, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Tirunelveli Junction bus stand will be ready for operation in mid-December, Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin has said.

While inspecting the Tirunelveli Junction Bus Stand, which is being rebuilt under the ‘Smart City Mission’ scheme, Mr. Udhayanidhi said the inauguration of the bus terminus, which got delayed due to legal impediments, would happen before December 15 after completion of works by November 30.

“More than 90% of the works on the bus terminus have been completed,” he informed.

At a function held at Tirunelveli Corporation’s Trade Centre, Mr. Udhayanidhi disbursed welfare measures including orders for receiving ‘Mahalir Urimai Thogai’ to 8,844 beneficiaries to the tune of ₹157.33 crore in the presence of Speaker M. Appavu and Minister for Finance and Electricity Thangam Thennarasu.

“A total of 1.06 crore women are getting this monthly assistance. This scheme is to be replicated in a few more southern States,” he said after handing over the debit cards to the beneficiaries.

He also launched the students’ harmony programme, ‘Anbaadum Mundril’ on the occasion as the district had witnessed in the recent past clashes among the students on caste-lines. This pilot project would be implemented in 105 high and higher secondary schools in the district with the active participation of education, police, revenue, local administration, sports and skill development departments and psychologists and counsellors from Madurai-based M.S. Chellamuthu Foundation.

The programme will assess the psychology of the children and address the issues through scientific approach.

“It is a sincere attempt to put an end to the enmity or clashes among the school students through sustained psychological but play-way intervention,” District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, a qualified medical doctor, said.

He later chaired a review meeting held at the Collectorate.

Secretary, Department of Special Schemes Dares Ahmed, Corporation Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao, Mayor P.M. Saravanan, Tirunelveli MP S. Gnanathiraviam, MLAs M. Abdul Wahab and Ruby R. Manoharan and Deputy Mayor K. R. Raju were present.