Madurai

30 August 2021 05:21 IST

Train No:09577 Tirunelveli - Jamnagar special train which is scheduled to leave Tirunelveli at 5.15 a.m. on Monday is rescheduled to leave Tirunelveli at 8 a.m. with a delay of 2 hours and 45 minutes due to late running of pairing train, according to a railway statement.

