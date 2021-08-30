Madurai

Tirunelveli-Jamnagar special train rescheduled

Train No:09577 Tirunelveli - Jamnagar special train which is scheduled to leave Tirunelveli at 5.15 a.m. on Monday is rescheduled to leave Tirunelveli at 8 a.m. with a delay of 2 hours and 45 minutes due to late running of pairing train, according to a railway statement.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 30, 2021 6:36:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/tirunelveli-jamnagar-special-train-rescheduled/article36172732.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY