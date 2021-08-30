Train No:09577 Tirunelveli - Jamnagar special train which is scheduled to leave Tirunelveli at 5.15 a.m. on Monday is rescheduled to leave Tirunelveli at 8 a.m. with a delay of 2 hours and 45 minutes due to late running of pairing train, according to a railway statement.
Tirunelveli-Jamnagar special train rescheduled
Special Correspondent
Madurai,
August 30, 2021 05:21 IST
Special Correspondent
Madurai,
August 30, 2021 05:21 IST
