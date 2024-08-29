GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tirunelveli has 1,486 polling booths

Updated - August 29, 2024 07:55 pm IST

Published - August 29, 2024 07:28 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Tirunelveli District Collector K.P. Karthiyean releasing draft polling stations list on Thursday.

Tirunelveli District Collector K.P. Karthiyean releasing draft polling stations list on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan released the draft polling stations list here on Thursday. The district with 13,93,199 voters — 6,80,765 men, 7,12,303 women and 131 others — has 1,486 polling booths.

“Any polling booth having more than 1,500 voters will be bifurcated to create a new one. Tirunelveli Assembly segment has two booths having more than 1,500 voters and hence there will be creation of a new polling booth or the overflowing voters will be annexed to the nearest polling booths. Moreover, shifting of polling booth will be done if the existing booth is housed in a dilapidated building,” he said.

The list of draft polling booths was shared with recognised political parties, and their representatives could visit the booths and give suggestions, if any, on shifting or creating polling booths before September 5, he added.

In Thoothukudi, 1,622 polling booths will be set up for the 14,58,430 voters — 7,13,388 men, 7,44,826 women and 216 others. Since the district has four polling booths — two in Ottapidaaram reserved segment, one each in Thoothukudi and Srivaikundam Assembly constituencies — with more than 1,500 voters, either new polling booths will be created or the overflowing voters will be accommodated in the nearest polling booths with lesser number of voters.

