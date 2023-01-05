Tirunelveli has 13.65 lakh voters, Thoothukudi 14.70 lakh

January 05, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The district has 13,65,632 voters comprising 6,68,047 men, 6,97,451 and 134 others as per the final electoral roll released by Collector V. Vishnu here on Thursday.

Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy received the electoral roll from the Collector in the presence of Assistant Collector (Training) S. Gokul and representatives of recognised political parties.

After the draft eletroral roll was released in November last, 21,509 voters have been included and 7,055 deleted based on applications submitted by the voters. Corrections in the names, address etc. have been made in 8,557 cases.

Number of voters in the Assembly segments:

Tirunelveli: Men – 1,46,108; Women – 1,53,450; Others – 65; Total – 2,99,623.

Ambasamudram: Men – 1,20,279; Women – 1,27,994; Others – 9; Total – 2,48,282.

Palayamkottai: - Men – 1,32,813; Women – 1,37,920; Others – 30; Total – 2,70,763.

Nanguneri: Men – 1,40,055; Women – 1,45,609; Others – 15; Total – 2,85,679.

Radhapuram: Men – 1,28,792; Women – 1,32,478; Others – 15; Total – 2,61,285.

“The final electoral roll will be displayed in the Offices of Sub-Collector, Revenue Divisional Officer and the Tahsildars, polling stations, village panchayat offices, residents’ welfare associations within the Corporation. Hence, the voters can verify their names and addresses in the electoral rolls. Moreover, the voters can also verify their names through voters’ service centre (0462 – 1950) Voters’ Helpline App and www.nvsp.in,” Mr. Vishnu said.

The new voters will receive their Electors’ Photo Identity Card on National Voters’ Day to be observed on January 25 from the Booth Level Officers. Those who have completed 18 years but yet to register their names in the electoral roll can submit applications in their taluk offices concerned. Deletion of names from the electoral rolls, shifting of booths within the same Assembly constituency and the corrections in the electoral roll can also be made by submitting appropriate applications.

“Since we’ve added one more polling booth in Nanguneri Assembly constituency, the 13.65 lakh voters will cast their votes in 1,484 polling booths,” Mr. Vishnu said.

Tenkasi

In Tenkasi, the district has 13,21,489 voters comprising 6,46,357 men, 6,75,026 women and 106 vother voters as per the final electoral rolls released by Collector P. Akash on Thursday.

Sankarankovil (SC): Men – 1,19,099; Women – 1,25,991; Others – 7; Total – 2,45,097.

Vasudevanallur (SC): Men – 1,17,626; Women – 1,22,944; Others – 7; Total – 2,40,577.

Kadayanallur: Men – 1,37,515; Women – 1,41,878; Others – 13; Total – 2,81,406.

Tenkasi: Men – 1,43,519; Women – 1,50,239; Others – 66; Total – 2,93,824.

Alangulam: Men – 1,26,598; Women – 1,33,974; Others – 13; Total – 2,60,585.

Thoothukudi

Thoothukudi, having six Assembly segments, houses 14,70,962 voters comprising 7,18,724 men, 7,52,023 women and 215 other voters.

Releasing the final electoral roll, District Collector K. Senthil Raj said the district had 14,55,969 voters including 7,11,688 men, 7,44,085 women and 196 other voters as per the draft electoral roll released on November 9 last. During the summary revision, 27,011 voters were included and 12,018 deleted based on the applications received.

As per the final electoral roll being released after the summary revision, the district has 14.70 lakh voters who will cast their votes in 1,619 polling booths.

Number of voters in the Assembly segments:

Vilaathikulam: Men – 1,05,329; Women – 1,09,995; Others – 19; Total – 2,15,343.

Thoothukudi: Men – 1,37,647; Women – 1,43,923; Others – 73; Total – 2,81,643.

Tiruchendur: Men – 1,17,944; Women – 1,24,969; Others – 31; Total – 2,42,944.

Srivaikundam: Men – 1,11,046; Women – 1,14,662; Others – 8; Total – 2,25,716.

Ottapidaram (SC): Men – 1,20,633; Women – 1,26,064; Others – 50; Total – 2,46,747.

Kovilpatti: Men – 1,26,125; Women – 1,32,410; Others – 34; Total – 2,58,569.

Kanniyakumari

Kanniyakumari district has 15,46,581 voters comprising 7,71,824 men, 7,74,615 women and 142 other voters, according to the final electoral roll released by Collector M. Aravind.

As per the draft electoral rolls released in November last, the district had 15,50,776 voters including 7,73,553 men, 7,77,037 women and 186 other voters. During the summary revision done subsequently, 30,917 new eligible voters were added while 35,112 deleted. Hence, the district now has 15,46,581 voters.

Number of voters in Assembly segments:

Kanniyakumari: Men – 1,44,389; Women – 1,47,215; Others – 67; Total – 2,91,671.

Nagercoil: Men – 1,28,890; Women – 1,32,540; Others – 13; Total – 2,61,443.

Colachel: Men – 1,33,728; Women – 1,30,179; Others – 14; Total – 2,63,921.

Padmanabhapuram: Men – 1,19,766; Women – 1,18,214; Others – 25; Total – 2,38,005.

Vilavancode: Men – 1,20,697; Women – 1,24,994; Others – 3; Total – 2,45,694.

Killiyoor: Men – 1,24,354; Women – 1,21,473; Others – 20; Total – 2,45,847.