Tirunelveli GH gets PET CT scan facility

January 19, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI:

The Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital is all set to receive the PET (Positron Emission Tomography) CT scan facility soon.

Installed on an outlay of ₹30 crore, the facility will be a boon for cancer patients of the region as it is available only in Government Rajaji Medical College Hospital, Madurai, now. The most common use of PET is detection of cancer and evaluation of its treatment.

Since the installation of Siemens Biograph Horizon CT Scan machine has been completed, Collector V. Vishnu inspected the facility on Thursday along with Dean M. Ravichandran and other senior doctors of the hospital.

The facility equipped with premium lutetium oxyorthosilicate-based detectors and time-of-flight technology gives the radiologist the flexibility to address a wide variety of oncology, neurology and cardiac indications while introducing new efficiencies and cost savings. The Time-of-Flight technology is a method for determining the kinetic energy of a traveling neutron by measuring the time it takes to fly between two fixed points whose distance is known.

The wide ranges of most-modern features expand the clinical capabilities and deliver excellent lesion detectability, spatial resolution and quantification accuracy to ensure higher standards of care to the patients. This machine with great detection efficiency for any PET isotope (including short-lived cardiac isotopes) personalizes scans based on anatomy and standardizes imaging protocols based on indication. Apart from specialized imaging, the routine whole-body dynamic imaging can also be done in this machine.

“The more precise information and sharper images provided by this hi-tech equipment leads to greater potential for earlier diagnosis and more definitive treatment strategy, helping to improve patient outcomes. The faster scanning and processing of this machine enables the doctors to attend more number of patients everyday,” said Mr. Vishnu.